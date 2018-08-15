–Tazewell County News Briefs

EAST PEORIA

Knapp named fire chief

It is now official. East Peoria Fire Department Deputy Chief John Knapp, who had been working as the department’s interim chief, is now chief.

The City Council approved the appointment of Knapp, who had been working as interim chief since May. He has been with the department since 1995.

Knapp assumed interim chief duties when Chief Alan Servis retired. It was his second tour of duty as interim chief after being appointed to the position in 2015 following the retirement of then-Chief William Darin.

Knapp’s appointment, at a salary of $125,000 a year, triggered other appointments. Assistant Chief Ryan Beck will become deputy chief of EMS operations and training, while Assistant Chief Brett Brown will become deputy chief of fire operations and training.

Beck has been with the department for 18 years, Brown for 23 years. Firefighter Chuck Melton, with 18 years of experience with the department, was promoted to lieutenant.

All of the men will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Aug. 16, in a ceremony at East Peoria City Hall, 401 W. Washington St., in the City Council chambers.

WASHINGTON

Celebrations include art, ice cream

Enjoy art and ice cream this weekend in Washington.

More than 55 juried artists will exhibit their work in the 2018 Washington Arts Festival, which will be held Aug. 18-Aug. 19 in Washington Park, 815 Lincoln St. Times are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 18 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19.

In addition to the art displays, there will be children’s activities, live music, food and wine and craft beer tasting. The Washington Park District and Washington Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the 11th annual event.

The Washington Historical Society will hold its annual ice cream social at 1 p.m. Aug 18 at its headquarters, the historic Dement-Zinser House, 105 Zinser Place. The house will be open for public viewing of its exhibits and artifacts, including an 1862 Abraham Lincoln letter, 1858 currency and antique ice cream dishes.

This year’s Roots Award recipient will be announced.

PEKIN

Bathtub races coming to town

What are you doing Aug. 17? Why not take your bathtub for a spin down Court Street?

The city of Pekin invites area residents to board their tubs and cast off for a voyage along Court Street in the inaugural Pekin Bathtub Races.

The sport of bathtub racing is 50 years old in British Columbia, but it is coming to Pekin for the first time this year, thanks to City Manager Tony Carson. He saw the event when he was working in municipal government in Berlin, Md., and introduced bathtub races to Painesville, Ohio, when he was city manager there.

Because the Pekin races will not take place near a body of water, the event will more resemble a pushcart derby than a maritime contest. The bathtub can be a cart of some kind, or a bicycle, or a cooler — anything a person can sit in. It just has to be large enough to hold two gallons of water.

Each entry must be equipped with wheels, steering and brakes. Each bathtub must have a two-person crew: a driver to push and a rider to steer.

The races will consist of several heats before a final champion is declared. The first-place winner will receive a $150 cash prize.

The second-place team will receive a $100 prize, third-place contestants will receive $75, and another $50 will be awarded to the fourth-place team.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Court Street and will continue until about 9 p.m. Food and beverage vendors and face-painting booths will also be available.

To sign up as a contestant or for more information, visit enjoypekin.com. Registration forms are also available at Pekin City Hall.

YWCA gets state funds for literacy work

A Pekin not-for-profit organization has received a grant from the Illinois Secretary of State Office to help fund literacy programs.

The YWCA of Pekin’s adult literacy and learning program received $66,444.

Other recipients include facilities in Peoria and Canton.

The funds are part of $4.7 million awarded by Jesse White’s office to 76 organizations. The secretary of state also serves at the state librarian.

MINIER

Police collecting items for various new uses

The Minier Police Department is collecting a number of items which can be repurposed and used by developing nations, recycled or dismantled. The following items may be brought to the station, 110 W. Central St.

Eyeglasses — Unwanted eyeglasses will be given to the Hopedale Lions Club. The Lions Club International has been collecting and donating classes for more than 80 years. All types of eyeglasses, sunglasses, prescription and non-prescription glasses are accepted.

Cell phones — These phones will be given to the Center for Prevention of Abuse in Peoria. Domestic crisis victims are given these phones so they can call 9-1-1 when they are in trouble. Phones which are not usable will be recycled.

American flags — Flags that are worn and tattered will be given to local Boy Scouts for proper disposal.

Plastic bottle caps —These will be given to the Olympia West PTO for its recycling project to build another park bench and help teach students the importance of preserving natural resources.

Medications — Old and unwanted medications will be collected and disposed by the Drug Enforcement Administration National Take Back program to reduce the availability of drugs that could be harmful to others.

Aluminum cans and used ink cartridges — These items will be recycled.

Old and unwanted ammunition — The police department will properly dispose these.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–