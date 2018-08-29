–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Dutch Reach is new law in Illinois

Think Dutch Reach when you exit a vehicle.

Typically, most drivers use their left hand to open the driver’s door. But now according to a law that Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed, drivers have to use their right hand.

The reasoning behind this is that by using your right hand, your body and your eyes will be facing more to the right. By doing so, you will be more likely to spot oncoming traffic (bicyclists, other vehicles) that could collide with an open car door.

The General Assembly approved the law based on Illinois Department of Transportation data showing dooring crashes are on the rise across the state.

This new rule affects passengers also. Passengers will need to use their left hand when exiting,

The Dutch Reach is already included in the 2018 edition of Illinois Rules of Road and, under the terms of the legislation, will be included in the pool of questions for the Illinois Secretary of State’s driver’s exam beginning on Jan. 1.

This new law comes on the heels of another one about distracted driving. The new law will up the penalty for first-time offenders who are caught texting while driving.

The law will reclassify the first offense as a moving violation. Currently, first-time offenders caught texting and driving are given a ticket that is classified as a less serious nonmoving violation. The change for first-time offenders goes into effect July 1, 2019.

Helpline for opioids, other substances reaches 5,000th call

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is launching new features on its Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances. The helpline provides 24-hour access to individuals experiencing opioid use disorders, their families and anyone affected by the disease.

More than 5,000 people have called the helpline since its launch in December, and with three new features being added, helpline specialists will be equipped to better serve callers and increase treatment across the state.

Licensed Clinicians will now offer follow-up services to callers to help them navigate through potential treatment barriers and offer next steps to support recovery.

Warm Transfers will allow helpline staff members to link callers directly to treatment programs whenever possible and make it easier for them to connect with a provider.

Another new feature will let callers provide feedback about their experience with the Helpline, immediately after their call. Feedback will be reviewed and analyzed each month to assess Helpline performance and identify areas for improvement.

The IDHS also launched HelplineIL.org in May, giving those affected by opioid and other substance use disorders an online option to access treatment.

Opioid deaths continue to rise across the country, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention, which reports more than 63,600 opioid overdose deaths in 2016.

If you or someone you know is experiencing opioid use disorder, call the state’s Helpline for Opioids and other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP or visit HelplineIL.org.

MINIER

Village to honor first responders

The village of Minier will salute the importance of police, fire and ambulance services, particularly in rural areas, with a First Responders Appreciation Day.

Minier, a rural community in Tazewell County, is hosting the event to make certain first responders’ contributions receive notice, as well as some rewards, for the help they give to rural areas. On example is the recent grain-elevator explosion and fire near Eureka that mobilized more than a dozen departments.

The event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at West Side Park. Free food and beverages will be provided for first responders and their families. Free hayrack rides, face painting, a fire-truck bounce slide and a petting zoo are also planned.

A tug-of-war between police officers and firefighters, an emergency-medical-technician gurney race and a police doughnut-eating competition are to be held. Prizes will be awarded for cleanest and oldest-operating fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.

First responders from the greater geographic area are invited. For more information, call 309-392-2442 or email shorner@minier.com.

EAST PEORIA

Fundraiser to benefit job training center

Community Workshop Training Center Inc. presents its annual CWTC Pathway Awards Dinner Sept. 11, at the Embassy Suites Hotel & Conference Center in East Peoria.

Sports is the theme of this year’s event, and attendees are invited to sport their favorite athletic team apparel or team colors. The center will honor its MVPs, (the consumers), that have made extraordinary achievements this year and its fans, (community partners), that have supported CWTC throughout the year.

New this year, in addition to the silent auction, a live auction will be held featuring four travel and sports packages. Bidding will be allowed by visiting cwtc.org.

The silent auction and cocktails begin at 5 p.m., the dinner and program starts at 6 p.m. with the live auction beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are just $50 and reservations are being accepted by calling Leslie Buhl at 630-686-3300, or online at cwtc.org. Deadline is Sept. 5.

CWTC, Community Workshop and Training Center Inc., provides programs and services to adults with disabilities; enriching their quality of life, promoting social change, and optimizing their potential for independence.

