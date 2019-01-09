–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

New year, new laws are on the books

In 2018, more than 250 new laws were passed in Illinois. Here is a small sampling of some of the laws that went into effect Jan. 1.

Rear-facing seats for youngsters: Children who are under the age of 2 years old have to be in rear-facing seats when in a vehicle. Also, children under the age of 8-years-old must be secured in an appropriate child restraint system. There are exemptions in the law. The rules would not apply if a child weighs more than 40 pounds, is taller than 40 inches, or is traveling in a vehicle weighing more than 9,000 pounds.

Preparing for the worst: At least once a year, schools will need to have active shooter drills that are led by law enforcement. Students have to be present for the drills. The drills need to take place within 90 days of the first day of the school year.

New gun laws: Family members or police may ask a judge to order a person’s firearms be taken away temporarily if they believe the person is a threat. Also, when buying a firearm in the state, a person will have to wait 72-hours before completing the purchase. Previously when people were buying long guns such as shot guns or rifles, they only had to wait 24 hours. Handguns already had 72-hour waiting period.

Fashion for hunters: In addition to wearing orange, people who are hunting may now wear pink in order to keep safe. State law requires hunters to wear blaze outerwear and caps for certain types of hunting, including firearm deer hunting. Proponents of the bill said pink can be easier to see in the woods, which makes it a safer option for hunters. Pink camoflauge has been popular for years with female hunters.

Nursing moms and jury duty: Moms who are nursing their child may now be excused from jury duty at their request.

Preventing sexual harassment: Companies that want to do business with state government, or companies in the EDGE tax credit program, need to have policies on how they address sexual harassment complaints. The new protections come during a time when the #MeToo movement highlighting how common sexual harassment is in workplaces.

That message on Facebook: Unwanted messages sent via social media can now be considered stalking behavior, under a new law. That same new law also allows businesses, schools and places of worship to seek no-contact orders against stalkers.

Black history in post-secondary education: Community colleges and other public institutions of higher education in Illinois will be required to offer courses studying black history.

Museums offer free admission to Illinois residents

Chicago has riches upon riches in its museum, and shares them with Illinois residents by offering free admission on certain days. Here is a roundup of museums that encourage visitors to come for free. But read the list closely, some of the offers expire in February.

Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave.: Illinois residents of any age can enjoy free admission year-round from 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31 st St., Brookfield: Free admission offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 28.

Chicago Children’s Museum, 700 E. Grand Ave.: Admission is free for youngsters 15 and under all day on the first Sunday of every month.

DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place: Free admission every Tuesday, all year long. Children under 5 always get in free.

The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive: Free days in 2019 are Jan. 21, April 5-7, May 2 and June 26-28. Admission is also free for the entire month of February.

Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.: Illinois residents can skip the admission fees every Tuesday, year round.

Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive: Free days for Illinois residents are Jan. 9-10, Jan. 14-17, Jan. 21-24 and Jan. 28-31; Feb. 4–7, Feb. 11–14, Feb. 19–21 and Feb. 25–28.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2400 N. Cannon Drive: Thursdays are free for Illinois residents but they are encouraged to make a donation upon entry.

Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive: Free admission for Illinois residents offered on Jan. 17-21 and Feb. 1, Feb. 4-8, Feb. 11-15, Feb. 18-22 and Feb. 25-28.

Swedish American Museum, 5211 N. Clark St.: Free admission offered on the second Tuesday of every month.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

NRA’s Oliver North at annual Lincoln Day Dinner

National Rifle Association president Oliver North will headline the annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser for Tazewell County Republicans.

The retired Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, author and political commentator has headed the NRA since last year. He’s a longtime hero of the conservative movement, dating to his days as a National Security Council staffer during Iran-Contra.

Tickets for the April 12 event at the Par-A-Dice Hotel begin at $100 per person or $1,000 for a table of 10. Registration costs increase to $125 per person and $1,250 for a table of 10 if purchased after Jan. 31.

Access to a pre-dinner VIP event costs an additional $150.

Tickets can be purchased online at tazewellgop.org/lincoln_day_dinner or by check mailed to the Tazewell GOP, 1000 Court St., Pekin 61554.

WASHINGTON

New house fills gap created by tornado

Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Peoria Area recently completed its second house in Washington. It stands at 1208 Hampton Road on one of the last lots left vacant following the 2013 tornado. This follows the initial house constructed in 2017 at 301 Lynnhaven Drive.

Habitat for Humanity is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that requires that families complete 250-500 sweat equity hours to show their hard work and dedication, and works closely with local governments to facilitate affordable home ownership in the region.

PEKIN

City extends yard waste collection

Due to mild weather and leaves falling later than usual, Pekin city crews will extend the city’s pickup of yard waste through Jan. 11. Residents should put yard waste at the curb as usual, and a city employee will collect it.

EAST PEORIA

City will pick up Christmas trees

Christmas trees can be included with a resident’s regular garbage picked up by the East Peoria Public Works Department through Jan. 11. However, some requirements must be followed. The tree must be cut up and placed inside the garbage toter. All lights, tinsel and decorations must be removed. Also, trees should not be wrapped in any type of bag. Public works crews will not pick up trees that are in bags or not cut up and inside the toter. For more information, call Public Works at 309-698-4716.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–