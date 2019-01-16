–Tazewell County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Guidance offered to future entrepreneurs

Do you want to start the new year by opening a new business? If so, you may want to attend a free workshop, Starting a Business in Illinois, Jan. 17. Individuals will learn how to register a business name, where to obtain a tax ID number, which legal form to choose, business plans, taxes, financing options and more. The session will be held at 3 p.m. at PeoriaNEXT Innovation Center, 801 West Main St., Peoria, and is sponsored by the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Bradley University and co-sponsored by Morton Community Bank. Registration is available online at bradley.edu/turner/sabil/ and at Illinois Small Business Development Center at Bradley University, 309-677-2992.

Solar training program boot camp for future students

Illinois Central College will offer a free Solar Boot Camp for its Spring 2019 Solar Pipeline Training Program 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19 in Hickory Hall on the ICC Peoria Campus, 5407 N. University St., Peoria. Individuals who are interested in learning more about occupations in the growing Illinois solar market are encouraged to attend this session to determine interest in solar occupations and the program.

Applications for the program also are being accepted by the Tri-County Urban League and Jobs Partnership Peoria. Individuals who are admitted to the program will attend four weeks of essential skills and job readiness preparation at both organizations beginning Feb. 11. Fifteen individuals then will be selected to begin comprehensive technical solar training at the ICC Peoria Campus for an additional five weeks beginning March 11.

Ex-offenders and former foster youth are encouraged to apply. Applicants must be 18 years of age with a high school diploma or equivalent. A valid driver’s license is preferred.

Although this event is free, registration is required. To register for the Boot Camp or to receive an application for the program, call 309-690-6900 or email info@cce.icc.edu.

The ICC Solar Training Program is offered through a grant from Commonwealth Edison and funded through the Future Energy Jobs Act. The grant is designed to build a pipeline of individuals who are trained for many careers within the solar industry.

U of I Master Naturalists recruiting volunteers

University of Illinois Extension Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Master Naturalist volunteers will be hosting their 2019 Volunteer Fair Jan. 29 at the Miller Senior Citizens’ Center, 551 S. 14th Street, Pekin. Check-in and setup will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., announcements at 12:30 p.m., with the fair beginning at 1 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. This event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.



MORTON

Scouts serve up spaghetti at annual fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 178 will hold its annual Spaghetti Supper and Silent Auction Fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Morton United Methodist Church, 420 N. Tennessee Ave. Advance tickets are $7 per adult, $5 for seniors and children. Cost at the door is $8 per adult, $6 for seniors and children or $25 for a family up to five members. Carryout will be available. To purchase tickets or for more information, call Jeff Hillyard, 309-613-2388.

Bids for the silent auction will be accepted at the dinner until 7:30 p.m. There will also be a bake sale. Anyone bringing a canned good donation will receive a free cookie or dessert. Proceeds from the fundraiser help scouts pay for summer camp and other activities throughout the year.

‘West Side Story’ preview at library

Actors from Peoria Players Theatre will perform a preview of their upcoming production of “West Side Story” at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing. Directed by Travis Olson, the play will be presented Feb. 1-10 at Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St., Peoria. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for those 20 and younger and go on sale Jan. 21 at the box office and peoriaplayers.org. Call 309-688-4473 for more information.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–