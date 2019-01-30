–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Changes in lead poison testing will ID more children exposed to risks

A change in how the state measures exposure to lead poisoning will increase the number of children who will be identified with lead poisoning and receive intervention earlier. The new rules were proposed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. The rules lower the level at which public health interventions are initiated for children with blood lead levels from 10 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL) to 5 μg/dL, the same lead reference level used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The change means more children will be identified as having lead poisoning, allowing parents, doctors, public health officials and communities to take action earlier to reduce the child’s future exposure to lead. Levels of lead in blood – even low levels – have been shown to contribute to learning disabilities, developmental delays, behavioral problems, as well as a number of other negative health effects.

With the new rules, children who test at or above the new level will receive a home visit from a public health nurse who will educate families on ways to lower the blood lead level and reduce lead exposure, including proper nutrition, hygiene and housekeeping. Public health environmental experts will also inspect residences to determine the source of the lead exposure.

Illinois law requires that all children six years of age or younger be assessed for lead risk.

Illinois residents get free admission to Field Museum

Chicago’s Field Museum, home to Sue the T. rex, the most complete skeleton ever discovered of the world’s most popular dinosaur, invites Illinois residents to view its many natural wonders and cultural artifacts for free during February.

The museum’s collection grew out of items on display in the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. The goal of its staff, including 150 scientists and researchers, is to learn everything it can about the planet earth.

On Free Admission Days, basic admission is free for Illinois residents with proof of residency. Discounted passes are available in person and cannot be purchased online in advance.

No special coupon, ticket, or pass is required on free days. Just present a current Illinois driver’s license, state ID or Chicago CityKey card at the ticket desk to establish proof of residency. Residents also can prove residency by showing a valid photo ID along with one of the following:

Illinois lease,

Illinois library card,

Illinois student ID with photo,

Illinois utility bill or

Illinois work ID or check stub.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Smart meters being installed as Ameren upgrades

Ameren Illinois is installing more than 44,500 smart meters in communities in Tazewell, Peoria and Mason counties.

In Tazewell County, Pekin, Delavan, Green Valley, Groveland, South Pekin and Tremont will soon see the new smart electric and gas meters installed.

Ameren Illinois said the upgrades will include automated switches and sensors that help better track and isolate outages. The meters can also deliver usage data to personal cell phones or the Internet.

The upgrade takes 10 to 15 minutes. Ameren said their crews will display Ameren Illinois or Donco badges. Installers never ask for payment.

Creve Coeur and East Peoria received new meters last year.

Airport hits record passenger number

General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport saw a record number of passengers in 2018. A total of 672,594 passengers traveled through PIA, up 6 percent from 2017 and 5 percent from 2015’s previous all-time record.

American Airlines is starting a twice-daily route to Charlotte, N.C. out of Peoria next month.

MORTON

Chamber to hold annual Meet Up

The Morton Chamber of Commerce Chamber’s annual Meet Up for 2019 will be held from

4:30-6:30 pm. Feb. 7 at Burroughs Farms, 25356 Cooper Road. The event will be hosted by the chamber and sponsored by i3 Broadband.

The casual party will feature hors d’oeuvres, networking opportunities and entertainment. The 2019 Distinguished Service Award winner and the 2018 Chamber Volunteer of the Year will be announced, as will the theme of the 2019 Pumpkin Festival.

Companies that are sponsoring awards include CEFCU, G&D Integrated, Alltrust Financial Management, CORE Construction, Mike Murphy Ford and NCI Business Systems. The event’s partner hosts include Jacque Austin Photography & Graphic Design, Totally Kreative Video, So Chic Events, Prospect Sound and Lighting and Create A Scene, Inc.

Tickets are $30 per person, and can be purchased by Feb. 5 at mortonchamber.org.

EAST PEORIA

ICC’s Between the Lines program unmasks the many faces of Frankenstein

Join ICC’s Between the Lines program to discuss “Frankenstein on Film: The Many Faces of the Monster,” at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in Room 212C/D on the East Peoria Campus. Bryan Clark will lead the discussion. Admission is free.

On the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein”, the group will look at the various versions of the story in movies. From comedy to horror to action, this story has transcended across genres in a way few other stories have. In their adaptations of the original book, these films make the story come alive in new ways. But, when is an adaptation no longer an adaptation? These movies increasingly often diverge from the original source. The discussion explore how these movies relate to each other and where they do and do not relate to the book. This discussion takes part in ICC’s year-long celebration of “Frankenstein” through the One Book, One College program.

Between the Lines is a lecture series presented by the faculty members of the English, Humanities and Language Studies Department at ICC. The goal of the series is to offer literary presentations that will interest students and people in the community, as well as promote reading literacy and scholarly study. For more information, contact Jim Sullivan at jsullivan@icc.edu or betweenthelines@icc.edu.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–