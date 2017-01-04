–Tazewell County News Briefs

COUNTY

New judge assigned to traffic court

Tazewell County Traffic Court has a new judge: Frank Ierulli. This is the first judicial assignment for Ierulli, 50, of Peoria, who has spent his legal career so far as an attorney.

The Tazewell County’s traffic courtroom is one of the busiest in the five counties –Tazewell, Peoria, Marshall, Putnam and Stark – that make up the 10th Circuit.

Ierulli has worked more than 20 years as an attorney, as both a prosecutor and a private attorney. He served for 12 years in the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office, where he served as part of the team that prosecuted Jarvis Neely, then a teenager who shot and killed a Peoria police officer in 2001. He was also the office’s civil division chief as well. Then he went into private practice and eventually became a partner in the Peoria law firm, Howard & Howard. He received his undergraduate degree in 1988 from Loyola University in Chicago and his law degree in 1992 from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.

Ierulli was named an associate judge in October. Associate judges differ from circuit judges in that they are selected by the 10 elected circuit judges and serve for a four-year term. Circuit judges are elected by voters and serve a six-year term. His appointment gives the entire 10th circuit a total of 21 judges and allowed for Peoria County to create a third felony courtroom amid the annual shift of assignments.

Each year the judges undergo assignment changes. Such changes tend not to reflect upon the judge. Rather, the changes can give both the attorneys and judges a change of pace.

Judge Mike Risinger will take the reins as Tazewell County presiding judge and also sit in the county’s main civil courtroom.

Judge Tim Cusack will head Tazewell’s domestic relations courtroom. Handling small claims and probate issues will be Judge Richard McCoy, while Judge Kirk Schoenbein will continue to preside over Pekin’s misdemeanor and juvenile courtroom which also handles landlord-tenant issues.

Tree mulching sites open until Jan. 13

Tazewell County has established nine sites where residents can bring their Christmas trees for mulching, now through Jan. 13. Residents are asked to remove all tree bags, lights, ornaments and tinsel before dropping off the tree for disposal. Mulching keeps trees out of landfills. The sites are:

Armington: Across from Village Hall, which is at 103 S. Main St., Armington

Creve Couer: Village Hall, 101 N. Thorncrest

East Peoria: ICC East Campus, near truck driver’s training area

Hopedale: Behind Village Hall, which is at 101 SE Main St., Hopedale

Mackinaw: 605 S. Orchard (behind recycle bins)

Minier: Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood

Morton: Freedom Hall, 349 W. Birchwood St.

Tremont: Leaf pile, adjacent to City Park, which is at 200 N. Harris St.

Washington: 815 Lincoln, near the Maintenance Department

Pekin residents do not have to bring trees anywhere. City crews will pick up trees at the curb the first two weeks of January.

MORTON

Sensory art program to help toddlers

Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing, Morton, is hosting a drop-in sensory art program for toddlers, ages 2 to 4. Sensory play helps parents help their children develop and cultivate skills.

The times and dates are 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 and Jan. 26.

The library will provide materials in a variety of textures for children to create their own art project. Parents are encouraged to make the sessions play dates. However, parent supervision is required. Call (309) 263-2200 for more information.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–