–Tazewell County News Briefs

REGION

Flu activity prompts hospitals to limit visitors

During this time of increased seasonal flu activity, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-Methodist Proctor, Pekin Hospital, and Hopedale Medical Complex are asking the public to voluntarily limit hospital visits. This is a precautionary measure to protect patients, visitors and staff from spreading the flu and other upper respiratory illnesses.

The request for the public to limit hospital visits is based on community influenza and illness data gathered by Peoria City/County Health Department. Data indicates increased flu activity throughout the Peoria region, prompting area hospitals to follow best practices from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is requested that:

Visitors should be at least 18 years of age and older. This will minimize patient exposure to children, who are known to be high risk for transmission of viral infections, and will also help protect children from contracting an illness while visiting the hospital.

Individuals who are not feeling well or have had flu-like symptoms in the past seven days should not visit hospitalized patients. Flu-like symptoms include a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, cough and/or sore throat.

When entering and leaving a patient’s room, everyone should wash their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand foam/gel. Washing helps limit the spread of disease.

People should cough or sneeze into their arm, shoulder or tissue (not hands) to reduce the spread of germs that can be passed from hands touching surfaces or people.

More tips on staying healthy during the flu season are at www.cdc.gov/flu/protect/habits.htm.

PEKIN

Write-in candidates seek council seat

Two residents have pledged to be write-in candidates with those who are running for a Pekin City Council seat in the upcoming election.

Jennifer Michelle Hall and Dustin Ward filed declarations of intent to be write-in candidates with the Tazewell County Clerk’s Office last month. As write-in candidates, their names will not appear on the April 4 Consolidated Election ballot.

Tazewell County Election Supervisor Moira Hartley said Ward and Hall will not have to get petitions signed like candidates who file prior to the filing deadline, which was Dec. 5.

Hall and Ward are not the only write-in candidates in Tazewell County. James Bremner also filed a declaration of intent to be a write-in candidate for trustee of Washington Township. If elected, the write-in candidates will have to file a statement of economic interest prior to taking office.

Hartley said there have been successes by write-in candidates in the past. In 1999, John Shallenberger and Frances Spencer both ran write-in campaigns for the Creve Coeur Village Board and defeated two other candidates that were on the ballot.

Also, at age 19, former U.S. Rep. Aaron Shock ran as a write-in candidate for the Peoria District 150 School Board and won against an incumbent with 59 percent of the vote.

The final date to file as a write-in is Feb. 2.

The other four candidates for Pekin City Council on the ballot are Jim Schramm, owner of Yesterday’s Bar & Grill and a former candidate for the council; Michael Garrison; John McNish; and current Councilman Lloyd Orrick, who filed petitions signed by registered voters within Pekin city limits.

MORTON

Village adopts new business expense protocol

A new ordinance allows Morton village employees to be reimbursed up to $1,000 for business travel expenses without getting Village Board approval. The board approved the change Jan. 3.

The village’s past practices are now in writing to comply with a new state law – the Local Government Travel Expense Control Act – that went into effect this month. The law requires communities to adapt an ordinance or resolution that governs business travel expense reimbursement.

Travel expenses that will be allowed are for purposes such as professional education or certification, attending a conference or lobbying on behalf of the village. In case of an emergency or extraordinary circumstances, the mayor can authorize exceeding the limit. The Village Board must approve non-emergency expenses that exceed $1,000.

Activity helps to develop children’s sensory skills

Tinker Tots, s drop-in sensory art program for toddlers ages 2-4, will be offered at the Morton Public Library District, 315 W. Pershing, Morton, from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12 and Jan. 26. Each month the library provides materials in a variety of textures for children to create their own art project. Parents can help their children develop and cultivate skills through sensory play. Check mortonlibrary.org for future dates.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–