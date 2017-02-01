–Tazewell County News Briefs

PEKIN

Daddy-and-daughter night out Feb. 4

Fathers will be dancing with their daughters at the Pekin Park District’s Daddy/Daughter Date Night, 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. The party will be held at Soldwedel Program Center, 207 McNaughton Park Road, Pekin. Pre-registration necessary, $20 per couple; daughters should be 4 years of age and older. Call (309) 347-7275.

Harriet Beecher Stowe subject of portrayal

Harriet Beecher Stowe, author and abolitionist, will be portrayed in a one-woman show at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St., Pekin. Actress Edith Barnard will introduce the audience to Stowe, author of the famous best-selling book, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” an anti-slavery novel that is credited with popularizing the abolitionist cause and is said to have contributed to the outbreak of the Civil War. Stowe long spoke out against the practice of slavery. She wrote more than 30 books over 50 years while raising seven children and running a household.

MORTON

Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day events at library

February observances include Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, and the Morton Public Library District, 315 W. Pershing, Morton, is planning events to celebrate both.

All ages are invited to celebrate Chinese New Year with games, crafts and stories at 4 p.m. Feb. 2. Chinese New Year is a major holiday in China and a time for family reunions. This year, 2017, is the year of the rooster, one of 12 Chinese zodiac signs.

Students in seventh grade through high school are invited to a Valentine’s Day party at 4 p.m. Feb. 10. Play games, decorate (and eat) sugar cookies and listen to book talks. Drinks and snacks will be provided. Young patrons should bring their library cards so they can have a “blind date with a book.” Register for the party on the library website, mortonlibrary.org.

A Family Valentine’s Celebration will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14. All ages are invited to enjoy games, crafts and stories as a family at the library.

STATE

State has shortage of substitute teachers

If you are looking for a part-time job, you may want to consider being a substitute teacher. Illinois has a shortage of substitute teachers.

According to a recent study conducted by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, or IARSS, schools across the state are unable to cover more than 3,000 teacher absences per week — 18 percent of total absences and 600 classrooms per day.

On average, the study found, Illinois school districts are looking to cover more than 16,500 teacher absences each week with substitutes. The IARSS surveyed around 400 school districts on the subject. In an area that includes schools in Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell counties, a total of 2,114 absences are reported per week.

As one measure to combat the shortage, the governor recently signed legislation that will lower fees to get substitute licenses.

REGION

Trampoline park coming to town

Central Illinois will get an indoor trampoline park when Elevate Trampoline Park LLC of Mesa, AZ opens a location. Elevate Peoria Trampoline Park will be located at 8800 Allen Road, North Peoria.

The 35,100-square-foot facility will be the largest trampoline park in the nation. The facility will feature wall-to-wall trampoline activities, including a main large open trampoline court, a trampoline dodgeball arena, slam dunk basketball, massive foam pits, slack lines, ninja course, surf board, jousting, rock walls, euro tramp and kiddie areas, offering more than 35,000 square feet of entertainment for the whole family.

Trampoline parks are a new amusement and extreme sports trend sweeping the nation. The state-of-the-art facility will offer fun and exercise suitable for all ages and fitness levels. The park will offer special jump times for parents and toddlers, adult fitness classes, black out nights for teens, family night, youth group nights, ninja training courses and more.

Elevate Peoria Trampoline Park will hire more than 50 employees.

For more information on the company, go to ElevateTrampolineParkPeoria.com; www.facebook.com/ElevatePeoria or Instagram @ElevatePeoria

–Tazewell County News Briefs–