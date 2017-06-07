–Tazewell County News Briefs

MORTON

Chalk Challenge features 3D artist

Chicago Chalk Champ Shaun Hays will be a part of the Morton Sidewalk Chalk Challenge, to be held 8 a.m.-9 p.m. June 24. He is a 3D artist who travels around the nation as a motivational speaker and speed artist. Examples of his work are posted at chalkchamp.com.

Morton Sidewalk Chalk Challenge is a sidewalk art contest open to the public. Registration deadline is June 16, and fees are $20 for 18 and over, $10 for 17 to 5 years of age; 4 and under are free. Registration is appreciated to make sure there will be enough caulk for all participants. Chalk pastels will be provided as the medium and ample space to create a temporary, but colorful piece of art. Participants may bring their own chalk.

Artists will be allotted a section of pavement in a parking lot in downtown Morton between Main and Plum streets. Cold water and snacks will be provided. Cash prizes will be awarded in age categories. Kids, 8 and under; Juniors,9-13; Teens, 14-17; and Adults, 18 and over. Judging will begin at 3 p.m. with prizes awarded at 5 p.m. Applications are available at the Morton Public Library, 315 Pershing, or the Morton Tourism Office, 200 S. First Ave., Morton. The public is invited to view the art from 5-8 p.m. For more information, contact: Susan Pyles at (309) 266-5135 or spyles@morton-il.gov.

Brown bag it in Hannah’s Garden

All ages are invited to gather every Friday in June and July for free, family friendly Brown Bag It shows beginning at 12:30 p.m. in Hannah’s Reading Garden at the Morton Public Library, 315 Pershing, Morton. Come early, save your spot and enjoy lunch under the trees in Hannah’s Reading Garden. The Clothespin Puppets will perform at the June 9 program. Check the library’s Facebook page for weather updates.

Brown Bag It programming is made possible by a grant from the Bernice L. Oberlander/Lynn R. Walters Library Summer Reading Endowment fund, a component fund of the Morton Community Foundation. To support the foundation, go to mortoncommunityfoundation.org.

Programs for adults support creativity

Monday Maker Meet Ups are held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays to help adults unleash their creativity, sense of discovery and adventurous nature. Each week, there will be a different project to make. No registration is needed for these sessions expect for the June 26 cake design class. Register at mortonlibrary.org.

EAST PEORIA

Farmers market open on Fridays

The East Peoria Farmers Market has opened its once-a-week run through the summertime Friday afternoon on the pedestrian promenade between the Target and Gordman’s parking lots in the Levee District. It is the sixth annual edition of the weekly event that takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 28.

This year’s market will feature 28 vendors offering freshly grown and locally produced items. In addition to vegetables, fruits and baked goods, items will include flowers, goat milk soaps, lotions and lip balms, flavored popcorn, hand-knitted alpaca products and yarn, wine, beef and pork, eggs, cheesecakes, vegetable plants and homemade pet accessories and treats, jewelry, crocheted goods, perfume, massage oils, wreaths, diffuser jewelry for essential oils, decorated plates, unique bathroom items and shell creations.

PEORIA HEIGHTS

VFW post sells winning Lotto ticket

A $1 million winning ticket in May 29’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing was sold at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2602, 1505 E. Lake Ave., Peoria Heights, and had all five winning numbers — 2, 8, 11, 27, 44 — qualifying the winner for the game’s top prize for the evening drawing.

The holder of the ticket has one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize. The post will receive a $10,000 bonus, worth 1 percent of the prize, for having sold the winning ticket.

This is just the latest incident of a high-value lottery prize in the area. In recent weeks, three local residents have won five- and six-figure prizes in lottery scratch-off games.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–