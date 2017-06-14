–Tazewell County News Briefs

COUNTY

Master Gardener volunteers sought

Green thumbs extraordinaire are wanted.

The University of Illinois Extension is looking for master gardeners, volunteers who “help others learn to grow.” Master Gardeners work throughout Tazewell, Peoria, Fulton and Mason counties.

In 2016, 176 Master Gardener volunteers contributed 11,366 hours in this four-county unit. Their volunteer service is valued at over $252,894 (using an estimated dollar value of volunteer time of $20.85 per hour as calculated by Independent Sector).

Master Gardener volunteer work impacts a variety of people and communities. Youth programming has included schoolyard habitat projects and conservation projects. Other programming and volunteer efforts include composting, beautifying communities, teaching the public about growing food, maintaining demonstration gardens and wildlife habitat gardens.

The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a University of Illinois Extension horticulture program. Master Gardeners receive more than 60 hours of training on various topics. Master Gardeners also receive training to improve volunteer skills. In return, they must volunteer 60 hours back to University of Illinois Extension within two years.

Applications for Master Gardener training are being accepted until July 31. Classes will begin Sept. 5 and end Nov. 7. Indoor lectures and outdoor activities will be held in the Peoria and Pekin Extension offices, Jubilee State Park, Spoon River College and Illinois Central College. All classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications are available at web.extension.illinois.edu/fmpt/mg. For more information about becoming a Master Gardener, contact program coordinator Ian Goslin at ianmg@illinois.edu or (309) 347-6614.

PEKIN

Summer kid cops program underway

The Pekin Police Department is inviting local children to participate it in annual Cops for Kids series of summer events through August.

The events are designed to promote interaction with police and the city’s younger citizens and their families. Tickets are available at police headquarters, 111 S. Capitol St., Pekin.

Future Cops for Kids events include:

June 20, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., mini golf at Magic Dragon Golf Course at Mineral Springs Park.

June 30, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., paddle boats at Mineral Springs Park Lagoon.

July 13 from 12-2 p.m., bowling at Sunset Lanes Bowling.

July 26, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., archery at the Pekin Archery Range (Illinois Route 98 near McNaughton Park).

Aug. 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., picnic at the 4-H Shelter at Mineral Springs Park.

Summer meals offered for students

Pekin Public Schools District 108 is conducting its Summer Food Service Program through Aug. 16, at Wilson Intermediate School, 900 Koch St., Pekin.

On Mondays through Fridays, the program provides breakfast and lunch to all eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. For more information regarding this program, contact Tomi Horchem at (309) 477-4751.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call toll free (866) 632-9992 (Voice). Individuals who are hearing impaired or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339; or (800) 845-6136 (Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

MORTON

Family science show planned at library

A fun and educational science show aimed at children of all ages and their families will be offered at 6 p.m. June 22 at Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing St., Morton. The world of science will be explained through demonstrations and experiments in this interactive program. For more information, call (309) 262-2200.

EAST PEORIA

Father’s Day event at farm park

Father’s Day will be celebrated June 18 at Fon du Lac Farm Park, 305 Neumann Drive, East Peoria. All fathers will be admitted free on their special day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fon du Lac Farm Park offers a unique glimpse of what 1920’s farm life was like on a Central Illinois farm. Opened in 1981 and enclosed within six acres of Neumann Park, this facility offers a variety of activities that let visitors experience a day on the farm. There are live farm animals to feed, a red barn to play in, and three ponds to enjoy. Farm Park includes a country kitchen museum, playgrounds and silo slide.

Admission varies, starting with $2.50 for children, 1-15 years of age, and $3 for adults, 16 and older.

