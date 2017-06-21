–Tazewell County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Shoe donations are turned into cash for needed car seats

The Eureka Greater Area, Morton and Metamora Kiwanis clubs have joined together for a shoe collection drive to raise money for car seats.

The shoe collection will run until the end of June.

The Kiwanis clubs sell the shoes and use the revenue to purchase car seats. The car seats are then donated to the Woodford County Health Department, Washington Police Department and Morton Fire Department, that give the seats to needy families. These departments have nationally trained Child Passenger Safety Technicians, who teach the families how to properly install and use the car seats.

Funds2Orgs purchases donated shoes and sends them to countries for families to set up a business to make money to support their families.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes. If you don’t have shoes, a cash donation is welcome.

Shoes can be brought to these locations:

Eureka – Advocate Eureka Hospital, Community Bank, Dough See Dough, Goodfield Bank, Heartland Bank, IGA-CEFCU, Woodford County Health Department and the Unit Journal;

Goodfield – Goodfield Bank and Scott Leman Automotive;

Washington – Heartland Bank, Washington Police Station and South Side Bank;

Metamora – Commerce Bank, Goodfield Bank and MTCO.

Germantown Hills – State Farm.

Morton – Morton Tourism Office and Morton Fire Station.

For more information or to schedule a shoe pickup, call (309) 467-4750.

Barn Quilt Heritage Trail topic of library lecture

Reid Young, University of Illinois Extension Local Food Systems and Small Farms Program Coordinator, will visit the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., Eureka, to talk about the McLean County’s Barn Quilt Heritage Trail. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. June 27.

The trail is a celebration of McLean County’s farming heritage and the talents of local quilters, artists and poets. More than 50 barns throughout the county display different 8-by-8-foot quilt squares painted on plywood. The trail guide includes a map, photo of the barn, a brief history of the barn, a note about the quilt design and a special poem about both the barn and quilt.

Call the Eureka Library at (309) 467-2922 to reserve a seat for this free program.

Medical center cited for safe infant sleep practices

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal has been recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep. Advocate BroMenn is the first hospital in Central Illinois to receive the title – Silver Certified Safe Sleep Leader – and one of the first in the state.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids, a Pittsburgh-based organization dedicated to preventing infant, sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation. In addition to being a Cribs for Kids partner, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center was recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, and providing training and/or information to parents, staff and the community.

COUNTY

Sheriff gives tips for dealing with scam

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a recent scam some residents have experienced.

A caller is advising victims that they have a family member in jail and they need funds to bond them out or pay for an attorney. The caller requests that payments to be wired or paid with prepaid cards.

The sheriff’s office advises the public how to handle these calls. If you receive one of these calls confirm the identity and location of the family member and then give no information and hang up.

Attempt to contact the family member or other immediate family members who may have contact with the reported family member. If no contact has still been made, contact the police agency that the family member is reported to be at or contact your local sheriff’s office or police department.

MORTON

Library hosts science program

Families are invited to the Family Science Show at the Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing, Morton. This educational program, designed for children of all ages, will be held at 6 pm. June 22. Science will be explained through demonstrations and experiments and an interactive program. Questions? Call (309) 263-2200 or email questions@mortonlibrary.org.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–