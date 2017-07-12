–Tazewell County News Briefs

EAST PEORIA

Unes has his first re-election challenger

A lifelong Canton resident hopes to be the Democratic challenger to State Rep. Mike Unes, R-East Peoria, in the 2018 race for his Illinois House 91st District seat.

Carolyn “Cari” Blodgett, of Canton, announced her candidacy July 6, the same day that Unes voted for the state’s $36 billion spending plan funded with a $5 billion income tax increase.

She is a member of the Fulton County Board and works for the Lewistown Department of Human Services as a caseworker where she serves as an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union steward. Among the issues Blodgett is concerned with is the state budget, school funding, good paying jobs, higher education and affordable health care.

Unes broke ranks with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner by supporting the tax hike bill and budget.

NORTH PEKIN

Child car seat fittings offered

Nationally certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to educate parents and caregivers on car seat fittings and installations at no cost from 1-4 p.m. July 20, at the North Pekin Fire Department, 236 N. Main St., North Pekin.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For appointments, call (309) 925-5511, Ext. 266.

MORTON

Zoo visits the library

The Peoria Zoomobile will make a stop at 1 p.m. July 15 at the Morton Public Library District, 315 W Pershing, Morton. The Peoria Zoomobile will introduce the public to the wonders of the animal kingdom. Visitors will be able to get an up-close and personal view while learning about these creatures from the wild. For more information, call (309) 263-2200.

PEKIN

City will show public how tax dollars are spent

Where do tax dollars go? Pekin city officials will show local residents the answer to that question when they offer opportunities in the coming months for residents to see city properties and equipment.

The first event will be a guided tour noon to 2 p.m. July 29 of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Last year, the city completed a $60 million renovation and addition to the plant. A bus will transport people from the Pekin Municipal Building to the plant.

The Pekin Police Department and Pekin Fire Department will hold a touch-the-truck event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the 4-H Shelter in Mineral Springs Park. The event will allow people to learn about the different vehicles the police and fire departments have. The canine unit will be there. There will be activities for children, snow cones and hotdogs.

New clinic to help doctor overload

A new clinic coming to Pekin is expected to cut the time people on Medicaid, Medicare or without any medical insurance wait to see a doctor who is overloaded with patients.

Heartland Health Services has announced that it will open a new clinic at East Court Village. Dr. Douglas Harrington, an OBGYN with more than 30 years in the Pekin area, is joining Heartland to expand the not-for-profit health care organization’s offerings for women starting July 31.

The East Court Village location is under construction and will open in August. It will offer pediatric services and women’s services at this time. The pediatrician who will work at the clinic is doing a rotation at Mayo Clinic and will come to Pekin soon. A midwife will also be a part of the staff.

Heartland Health Services was formerly Heartland Community Health Clinic and originated 25 years ago. It is funded through donations, reimbursements from Medicaid and Medicare and grants.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–