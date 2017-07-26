–Tazewell County News Briefs

COUNTY

Fourth Friday Celebration planned

Morton, Tremont, Delavan and Pekin are the places to be 5-9 p.m. on the July 28 Fourth Friday celebration. Called the Tazewell Art Loop, the public can mingle with local artists, view exhibits and performance demonstrations, listen to live music and explore area shops and restaurants. Some of the activities planned include:

PEKIN

Library purchases work of deceased area artist

The Pekin Public Library Board recently approved the use of gift funds to purchase and display artwork of the late artist, Greg DePauw of Metamora.

Pekin’s Speakeasy Art Center exhibited a collection of DePauw’s work in 2015, and he was present to meet with community members for an opening reception. That year, his piece, “Cool Wave Jazz,” received the Art Pop! Peoria People’s Choice Award. His piece was reprinted and displayed on a billboard in Peoria for the Art Pop! program. In 2017, the library used gift funds to purchase sections of the billboard for display. The sections are hung in and around the library’s Quiet Reading Room.

Greg DePauw, born into a family of artists, became a quadriplegic in 1974. Determined to draw again, he was assisted by his father, who made a device that enabled him to draw with his mouth. In rehabilitation, DePauw slowly regained some use of his hands and began painting, and went on to earn degree in art education and painting. His work is in numerous collections, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

DePauw died in March.

Pekin man buys winning $250,000 lottery ticket

Daniel Sutter did what he often does: He purchased some Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets. Then he did what he seldom does: He won.

The Pekin man won $250,000 when he purchased a Full of $500s ticket. Sutter purchased his ticket at Circle K, 425 W. Jackson St. in Morton, and was sitting in his truck when he scratched it and discovered he had won.

Sutter said he will invest most of his windfall for retirement, and maybe use some of it for a vacation for his wife and himself.

A regular lottery player, Sutter said he buys a few instant tickets each week. The most he had won before this was $200.

Circle K will get a $2,500 bonus, or one percent of the jackpot, for selling the winning ticket.

Full of $500’s is a $5 instant ticket featuring five top prizes of $250,000. Four such winning tickets have yet to be claimed.

WASHINGTON

Back-to-school bash slated for Aug. 1

The Washington Park District will celebrate the end of summer break with a Back-to-School Pool Bash, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 1 for youngsters 3 years old and up. The event will be held at the Washington Park District, 105 S. Spruce St., Washington. A $3 admission fee includes pool entrance, a hot dog, chips and drink. For tickets, go to washingtonparkdistrict.com

