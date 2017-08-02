–Tazewell County News Briefs

PEKIN

Event to raise money to end Alzheimer’s disease

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Sept. 23, at Mineral Springs Park, 1701 Court St., Pekin. Hundreds of people from the Tazewell County area are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 2-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Participants can join in a tribute ceremony to honor those affected by the disease. The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pekin’s fundraising goal is $60,000, and so far, about $10,000 has been raised.

In Illinois alone, more than 220,000 people live with the disease and more than 588,000 caregivers help them. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The public is invited to register to participate in the walk. Participants can form teams or walk as individuals. Full information is at alz.org/walk. Kelsey Moore, the local contact person, can be reached at (309) 282-6651 or kmoore@alz.org.

MORTON

Kiwanis Club gears up for boxcar derby

The Morton Kiwanis Club will sponsor a boxcar derby in September for children in grades 1 through 8.

The derby will be held on Sept. 10, with registration beginning at 1 p.m. Participation fee is $5. Sign up on the Chamber of Commerce website, mortonchamber.org. Participants may bring their own cars and helmets or use one of the Kiwanis’ cars and helmets. Children have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Prizes will be awarded for first to third place and a special award will be given for best homemade vehicle. The event is being sponsored by The Morton, Illinois Kiwanis Club, Morton High School Key Club, Morton Chamber of Commerce and CEFCU. For more information, call (309) 243-5384.

Library holds final summer events

The Morton Public Library is having end-of-summer events for children before school is back in session.

A Teen Pizza Party for students in grades 7 through high school will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the library, 315 W. Pershing, Morton. Teens are invited to hang out with friends, eat pizza and listen to book talks. Pizza, drinks and dessert will be served. Registration is requested. Go to mortonlibrary.org to sign up.

A Summer Reading Pool Party will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Morton Pool, 451 E. Idlewood St., in Idlewood Park. Youngsters who participated in the library’s summer reading program may redeem their tickets for the party. Rain date is Aug. 9.

STATE

New highway map now smartphone-compatible

The new Illinois Official Highway Map, featuring Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site in Petersburg on the cover, is now available.

The 2017-18 maps have QR (quick response) codes for numerous transportation and travel websites, updated route information and useful links.

Smartphone users can scan the QR codes printed on the maps for pertinent and timely information during their travels.

QR codes access the following information:

Getting Around Illinois website,

Amtrak and Illinois high-speed rail websites,

Start Seeing Motorcycles website,

Chicago and St. Louis traffic websites,

Alternative fuels website,

Enjoy Illinois website,

Illinois Scenic Byways,

Illinois Amber Alert and

Illinois State Police Scott’s Law (“move over law”).

Made possible by funding from the Federal Highway Administration, the Illinois Official Highway Map is published by the Illinois Department of Transportation every two years on recycled paper with soybean oil-based inks. Contact DOT.maps@illinois.gov to request a map. Free copies also will be available at interstate rest areas and the IDOT tent at the Illinois State Fair, Aug. 10-20.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–