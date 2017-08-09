–Tazewell County News Briefs

EAST PEORIA

Nominations sought for city’s Bright Spot

How does your garden grow? Is it good enough to qualify for a Paul Peterson Bright Spot Award?

The award, sponsored by the East Peoria Beautification Commission, is named for Paul Peterson, who for 31 years maintained the triangle garden in the center of the intersection of Highview Road, Illini Drive and Simon Drive, near his home. Peterson received the first Bright Spot Award on Sept. 29, 2015. He died in January 2016.

Those eligible for nomination are residents and businesses who have eye-appealing gardens and/or landscaping in their front yards, making it a “bright spot” of the area. The size of the property does not matter. If a property looks appealing, residents are encouraged to nominate it for the award. To nominate someone, go to cityofeastpeoria.com

The Bright Spot award will be presented July through October. The deadline for the August award is Aug. 18.

Recipients will receive a sign to place in their yard for one month announcing they are the recipient of a Bright Spot award.

MORTON

MHS band camp was a smash hit

The Morton High School Band’s first band camp at its own school hit all the right notes. Usually, the band, staff and some parents travel two hours to Northern Illinois University for the camp. However, the student musicians did not enjoy the three-quarters of a mile walks to and from the dorms about six times a day. And the meals did not appeal to them.

Holding the band camp in the updated facilities at the high school July 24- 28 offered several conveniences and lightened the load for the students so they could concentrate on their practices, which were held 8 a.m.-9 p.m. three days and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. two days.

The students were excited about the new changes. They were glad to have the band camp closer to home and to not have all of the walking as they did at NIU. Not only were the students excited about walking fewer miles each day, but the students raved about the meals

The meals served by Arbor Management received high marks from the students for taste and from school officials for content.

Lunches had high proteins which helped with muscle repair and dinners were high in carbohydrates to give the students enough energy to last through the night sessions that ended at 9 p.m.

Students and staff also praised the high school’s maintenance team, which adjusted the building cleaning and waxing schedules so that they did not interfere with the camp.

Program will instruct how to view solar eclipse

A program, Solar Eclipses, What They Are and How to See Them, will be presented at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing. Morton. Presenter Kevin Gunter will go over what a solar eclipse is, the parts of it, and how you can watch it safely without burning your eyes. The free program is for all ages.

PEKIN

YWCA child care has openings available

YWCA Pekin is accepting new clients into its child care department that provides an enriching learning environment for children, ages 6 weeks to 6 years. In YWCA Child Care, youngsters are served a nutritious breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack. The program incorporates social and emotional development, manners, sharing, problem solving, reading and math preparedness, creative expression and more. Hours of operation are 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at the YWCA, 315 Buena Vista Ave., Pekin.

The Y’s educators have DCFS licensing and National Accreditation of Young Children (NAEYC). Teachers and assistants hold certifications in CRP and first aid, and are trained to stay current with professional trends. Teachers connect their lesson plans to the Illinois state standards for preschool ages incorporating preschool activity wrapped within a child care day. Activities include technology training, field trips, occasional swim time and outdoor play. The Y’s Child Care has received the ElceleRate Il Gold Circle of Quality.

To schedule a tour or for more information, call (309) 347-2104, Ext. 28.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–