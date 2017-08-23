–Tazewell County News Briefs

Tazewell County News BriefsChronicle Media — August 23, 2017
STATE
DuPage model to downsize government expanded to state
Illinois can now tackle consolidating government, with passage of two bills that will make it easier to abolish some units of local government. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed them into law Aug. 14. One of the changes was modeled after 2013 legislation that paved the way for such consolidation efforts in DuPage County. That model was expanded to McHenry and Lake counties, and now the law that goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018, will give the same powers to counties throughout Illinois.
It also gives boards of townships that are conterminous with municipalities the ability to seek voter approval to dissolve the townships.
The other measure gives townships in counties with less than 3 million residents the ability to seek permission from voters to absorb road districts in their townships.
Illinois has more units of government than any other state in the nation.
Trees linked to Johnny Appleseed to take root for bicentennial
An apple tree with historic roots is being offered to all counties of Illinois in honor of the state’s approaching bicentennial. The Illinois State Historical Society is commemorating the bicentennial of Illinois statehood – Dec. 3, 2018 – by selling trees linked to trees planted by John Chapman. Better known as Johnny Appleseed, Chapman traveled throughout Illinois, Indiana and Ohio planting apple nurseries, using seeds from the cider mill near his Pennsylvania home.
Fresh scionwood from the original tree has been used to propagate the new trees. The trees will be sold by the ISHS and may be purchased for $50 each (plus shipping). The society asks that those individuals or groups purchasing the Johnny Appleseed trees locate the trees on public land so that visitors to their county may enjoy the tree. Recommended sites include courthouse grounds, public parks or cemeteries, museum grounds, libraries and historic garden sites. Each tree will be accompanied by a letter of authentication from the society and the arboretum.
Call (217) 525-2781, Ext. 4, to reserve a tree. The trees will be available in October.
MORTON
Auction to benefit Project Pumpkin
An online silent auction for the painting “Das Pumpkin II” by local artist Krista Carlson is open until midnight, Aug. 31. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Project Pumpkin, an endowment fund the Morton Chamber of Commerce launched in 2013 in partnership with the Morton Community Foundation to provide access to the Morton Pumpkin Festival for local families in need.
Krista Carlson Art is located in Jefferson Street Studio and Gallery, 206 W. Jefferson St., Morton. Call (309) 202-3225 or find her at facebook.com/kristaart7.
CUSD 709 welcomes 27 new teachers, staff
Morton Community Unit School District 709 has announced the hiring of 27 new teachers and staff for the new school year.
Lettie Brown School
- Lacey Scholl—sixth grade
Grundy School
- Emily Anderson—first grade
- Molly Maubach—first grade
- Jacob Stone—fifth grade
- Mindy Wendling—sixth grade
Jefferson School
- Melissa Ralston—first grade
- Kristy Kieser—fifth grade
- Bethany Kleckner—kindergarten
- Summer Geist—sixth grade
Lincoln School
- Claire Schmitt—sixth grade
- Eleanor Higus—fourth grade
- Sunny Snyder—kindergarten, part-time
Junior High School
- Sean Breaux—math
- Bo Pratt —STEM
- Adam Sheley—social studies
- Toni Trilikis—health
Morton High School
- Kaylie Breaux—special education resource
- Matt Franks—social studies
- Ben Ginzel—science
- Autumn Moss—science, part-time
- Jaclyn Smith—social studies, part-time
- Jennifer Wheat—special education life skills
District
- Chelsie Chaney—speech/language pathologist
- Kristen D’Alfonso—elementary coordinator
- Dr. Dan Ebbert—school psychologist
- Dayrim Sheehan—ELL coordinator, part-time
- Laura Steiner—social worker
EAST PEORIA
New superintendent to meet with public
East Peoria High School will host a meet-and-greet for the community to introduce new Supt. Marjorie Greuter, an educator with 30 years of experience.
Greuter comes from Morton, where she was principal of Morton High since 2012. She had been assistant principal of the school before that. She began her education career in 1987 as a science teacher.
She will meet with the public from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 28, in the cafeteria of East Peoria High School, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria. This event will take place directly before the 2017 Meet the Teacher for East Peoria families of high school students.
–Tazewell County News Briefs–