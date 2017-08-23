–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

DuPage model to downsize government expanded to state

Illinois can now tackle consolidating government, with passage of two bills that will make it easier to abolish some units of local government. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed them into law Aug. 14. One of the changes was modeled after 2013 legislation that paved the way for such consolidation efforts in DuPage County. That model was expanded to McHenry and Lake counties, and now the law that goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018, will give the same powers to counties throughout Illinois.

It also gives boards of townships that are conterminous with municipalities the ability to seek voter approval to dissolve the townships.

The other measure gives townships in counties with less than 3 million residents the ability to seek permission from voters to absorb road districts in their townships.

Illinois has more units of government than any other state in the nation.

Trees linked to Johnny Appleseed to take root for bicentennial

An apple tree with historic roots is being offered to all counties of Illinois in honor of the state’s approaching bicentennial. The Illinois State Historical Society is commemorating the bicentennial of Illinois statehood – Dec. 3, 2018 – by selling trees linked to trees planted by John Chapman. Better known as Johnny Appleseed, Chapman traveled throughout Illinois, Indiana and Ohio planting apple nurseries, using seeds from the cider mill near his Pennsylvania home.

Fresh scionwood from the original tree has been used to propagate the new trees. The trees will be sold by the ISHS and may be purchased for $50 each (plus shipping). The society asks that those individuals or groups purchasing the Johnny Appleseed trees locate the trees on public land so that visitors to their county may enjoy the tree. Recommended sites include courthouse grounds, public parks or cemeteries, museum grounds, libraries and historic garden sites. Each tree will be accompanied by a letter of authentication from the society and the arboretum.

Call (217) 525-2781, Ext. 4, to reserve a tree. The trees will be available in October.

MORTON

Auction to benefit Project Pumpkin

An online silent auction for the painting “Das Pumpkin II” by local artist Krista Carlson is open until midnight, Aug. 31. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Project Pumpkin, an endowment fund the Morton Chamber of Commerce launched in 2013 in partnership with the Morton Community Foundation to provide access to the Morton Pumpkin Festival for local families in need.

Krista Carlson Art is located in Jefferson Street Studio and Gallery, 206 W. Jefferson St., Morton. Call (309) 202-3225 or find her at facebook.com/kristaart7.

CUSD 709 welcomes 27 new teachers, staff

Morton Community Unit School District 709 has announced the hiring of 27 new teachers and staff for the new school year.

Lettie Brown School

Lacey Scholl—sixth grade

Grundy School

Emily Anderson—first grade

Molly Maubach—first grade

Jacob Stone—fifth grade

Mindy Wendling—sixth grade

Jefferson School

Melissa Ralston—first grade

Kristy Kieser—fifth grade

Bethany Kleckner—kindergarten

Summer Geist—sixth grade

Lincoln School

Claire Schmitt—sixth grade

Eleanor Higus—fourth grade

Sunny Snyder—kindergarten, part-time

Junior High School

Sean Breaux—math

Bo Pratt —STEM

Adam Sheley—social studies

Toni Trilikis—health

Morton High School

Kaylie Breaux—special education resource

Matt Franks—social studies

Ben Ginzel—science

Autumn Moss—science, part-time

Jaclyn Smith—social studies, part-time

Jennifer Wheat—special education life skills

District

Chelsie Chaney—speech/language pathologist

Kristen D’Alfonso—elementary coordinator

Dr. Dan Ebbert—school psychologist

Dayrim Sheehan—ELL coordinator, part-time

Laura Steiner—social worker

EAST PEORIA

New superintendent to meet with public

East Peoria High School will host a meet-and-greet for the community to introduce new Supt. Marjorie Greuter, an educator with 30 years of experience.

Greuter comes from Morton, where she was principal of Morton High since 2012. She had been assistant principal of the school before that. She began her education career in 1987 as a science teacher.

She will meet with the public from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 28, in the cafeteria of East Peoria High School, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria. This event will take place directly before the 2017 Meet the Teacher for East Peoria families of high school students.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–