–Tazewell County News Briefs

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Planes deployed for hurricane relief

Two Peoria-based C-130H3 Hercules cargo planes have been deployed to help relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

On Aug. 31, the Illinois National Guard said the first C-130 left Peoria and flew to Dallas, where it has been participating in relief efforts in the wake of flooding and damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Then, another Peoria-based C-130H3 Hercules cargo plane left Sept. 3 to help with disaster response efforts. the plane and its crew of seven flew to the U.S. Virgin Islands to deliver key response capabilities to the islands ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The 182nd Airlift Wing is based at the Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport.

PEKIN

United Way $55,000 on to $450,000 goal

The United Way of Pekin is working to meet its goal of raising $450,000. This is the first campaign for new United Way Executive Director Aaron Lohnes. This year’s goal is the same as last year’s, which was exceeded by $2,000.

The new campaign kicked off with $55,000 in donations and collections from the six pacesetters companies leading the endeavor — Pekin Insurance, First Pekin Savings Bank, Pekin Community Bank, Ray Dennison Chevrolet, Schnucks and Tazewell County Resource Center.

EAST PEORIA

T-shirt sale to fund breast cancer effort

To show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the East Peoria Fire Department is selling breast cancer awareness T-shirts through Sept. 19.

The navy blue shirts feature an East Peoria Fire Department logo on the front and “East Peoria Fire, fired up for a cure” on the back, featuring a firefighter helmet, breathing mask, axes and angel wings, all in pink. The design was created by East Peoria resident Phyllis Piraino, who is the wife of an East Peoria firefighter.

The T-shirts cost $15 each. Adult sizes available range from small through 5-extra-large. Children’s sizes range from small through extra-large. Long-sleeve T-shirts cost $18 and come in adult sizes small through 3-extra-large, and children’s sizes small through extra-large. Those paying by check should make it payable to City of East Peoria. All proceeds will be donated to the Susan G. Komen Memorial.

The fire department will submit the orders on Sept. 19, and the shirts may be picked up at EastSide Centre, 1 EastSide Drive, East Peoria, after Oct. 1. For more information, call (309) 427-7768.

Library showing ‘Art for Enjoyment’

Fondulac District Library is showing a new exhibit from local artist James Frey as the latest installment for its ongoing Fine Arts at FDL program.

His portrait and wildlife series, Art for Enjoyment, is on display through October. His paintings, drawings, and sculptures feature lifelike portrayals of wildlife and famous people. Frey’s use of bold colors and his attention to detail harmonize to create captivating works of art.

James Frey worked as a commercial artist for 46 years, during which he specialized in designing logos. During his career, he designed more than 20 logos for businesses and organizations in East Peoria alone, including the library’s first logo, and logos for Fondulac Park District and the City of East Peoria. He owned and operated Spectrum Graphics LTD, a full service graphic arts company, for more than 20 years.

Fine Arts at FDL gives local artists the opportunity to exhibit new work in a public setting, and the library encourages all artists in East Peoria and surrounding communities to submit an application for consideration.

MORTON

Divorce support group offered at Grace Church

A 13-week DVD series and support group is being conducted for anyone who is separated or divorced. The support group, DivorceCare, provides a place to meet others and share in a caring, safe and loving environment. There are male and female facilitators. Session are being held 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Dec. 7, at Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton. Dinner and snacks are provided. Sessions are free, and no registration is needed. One can join at any time during the 13 weeks. Child care can be made available upon request. For more information, call the church office at (309) 266-9281.

–Tazewell County News Briefs–