–Tazewell County News Briefs

STATE

Hunters can now use crossbows in archery seasons

Hunters in Illinois may use crossbows during archery hunting seasons, including the Illinois Archery Deer Season and the Illinois Fall Turkey Archery Season beginning on Oct. 1.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law House Bill 2893, which amended the Illinois Wildlife Code to repeal restrictions on the use of crossbows during archery hunting seasons in Illinois.

Illinois law previously allowed the use of crossbows for archery hunting by persons age 62 or older, and those persons with disabilities who qualified for a crossbow permit issued by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). In addition, the previous law allowed certain youth hunters to use crossbows, and allowed all archery hunters to use crossbows beginning the Monday after the second firearm deer season.

The 2017-18 season dates for archery deer and fall turkey archery hunting are Oct. 1, 2017 through Jan. 14, 2018. Archery seasons will be closed Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3 during the Firearm Deer Season in those counties open to firearm deer hunting.

COUNTY

Art Loop Sept. 22

The Fourth Friday on the Tazewell Art Loop will be held throughout Tazewell County Sept. 22.

From 5-9 p.m., artists, businesses and organizations will partner to create a shopping and entertainment experience. The public can find local art, mingle with the artists, view featured exhibits, hear live music and entertainment, explore local shops and restaurants in Morton, Tremont, Delevan, and Pekin. An updated list of participating businesses can be found at Fourth Friday Tazewell Art Loop on Facebook

DELAVAN

Well-known eatery moving to Peoria

A move to Peoria is part of a second-generation business owner’s plans. Tom Mathers is moving Harvest Café, which had operated for seven years in Delavan, to Junction City Shopping Center early next year. The café specialized in a farm-to-table effort, started by Mathers’ mother, Libby Mathers. The chef responsible for the original menu, Kyle Wilkinson, will also make the move to Peoria.

PEKIN

Library adds postcards to its historical collection

Thirteen postcards featuring scenes from Pekin’s past have been added to the Pekin Public Library’s Local History Room collection, thanks to a donation from library volunteer Ruth Williams.

The postcards had belonged to Williams’ late mother Freda (Wagner) Grezetich, and some of the older postcards had been collected by members of the Wagner family.

Among the postcards are four that feature vintage photographs from around the late 1800s or early 1900s. These vintage cards show the original plank Pekin bridge which was replaced in 1930, the pre-West Campus Pekin High School that stood where Washington School is today, the former St. Paul’s Evangelical Church that stood in the 600 block of Ann Eliza Street, and a scene of a train during flooding along the shores of Worley Lake in the vicinity of Pekin’s Auto Row.

Two cards are somewhat more recent, featuring photographs of Pekin Memorial Hospital and Pekin’s downtown in the 1970s that were taken by Pekin professional photographer Jim Deverman.

All the postcards can be viewed in the Local History Room of the library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin.

MORTON

Exhibit is part of symposium of Midwest women artists

“Nevertheless, She Created,” a fine art exhibit with works by Kelly Scarfe, Rose Hubbard and Nichole Gronvold Roller opens Sept. 22 at Jefferson Street Studios & Gallery, 206 W. Jefferson St., Morton. The exhibit will run through Nov. 15, with an open house set for 5-9 p.m. Oct. 27.

This exhibit is one of many in central Illinois that will be opening over the coming months in celebration of the biennial symposium on Midwest women artists at Bradley University, Nov. 2 and 3.

“Transforming Culture and Society: Midwest Women Artists, 1960s-1980s” will be the fourth biennial symposium on female artists of the Midwest. Speakers and attendees are coming in from around the country for the event. In recent years, area galleries have joined in, and this year events will range from art exhibits at area galleries to performances and live demonstrations.

The Jefferson Street Studios & Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Call (309) 678-6136 or visit jeffersonstreetgallery.com for more information.

