—- Tazewell deputy fatally shoots 18-year-old suspect

An 18-year-old male is dead, following a confrontation with Tazewell County sheriff’s deputies at a rural Mackinaw home.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, April 20 police responded to 34368 State Route 9 to follow up on a call regarding a potentially armed and suicidal person. According to Tazewell County Chief Deputy Jeffrey Lower, the suspect exited the house when officers arrived and pointed a weapon at police.

Lower said a sheriff’s deputy then fired on the subject in self-defense.

The gunman was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead in a trauma room at 10:40 a.m.

A deputy was transported to a Peoria hospital, though it is not known if the officer was injured. Lower said the gunman had a history of mental issues.

In a press release, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the deceased suffered more than one wound, though the exact number of times is not known. An autopsy had been scheduled for Saturday, April 21.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family, and an investigation is ongoing.

