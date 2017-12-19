Tazewell schools address elevated lead levels

Two area elementary school districts are working to remedy water contamination after mandated testing revealed heightened lead levels in some of the school’s water sources.

In compliance with legislation passed in January by the Illinois General Assembly, Morton Unit School District 709 and East Peoria Elementary School District 86 conducted mandated water tests, and published the results in November.

Legislation mandates all Illinois districts complete tests before the close of 2017 on all schools built before Jan. 1, 1987. Any schools built between that date and Jan. 1, 2000 must complete testing by then end of 2018.l

Water testing was performed in all of both district’s elementary schools by Ideal Environmental Engineering, Inc. of Bloomington. The company refused to comment on its results without client consent.

The Illinois Department of Public health has a minimum limit of 2 parts per billion, and any school with sources testing higher than 5 ppb must inform all parents in writing, in accordance with legislation.

Results from all of the schools in both districts revealed water sources with lead levels higher than the 2 ppb minimum though, most of the drinking water receptacles lower, or slightly higher, than 5 ppm. Test results are based on first and second draws, with the second draw generally being much lower than the initial test.

Four drinking fountains at Armstrong-Oakview Elementary School, and three at Don D. Shute Elementary, both in East Peoria, initially tested between 2.36 and 5.31. No lead was found in any of the drinking fountains in Morton schools.

In a letter to parents, East Peoria District 86 Superintendent Tony Ingold said water management efforts are underway.

“Many of the identified areas were sinks that are not used for food preparation or drinking,” Ingold wrote. “Any drinking fountains that may have been identified as over 2 ppb have been shut down and are in the process of being replaced. All affected areas will be retested.”

Lead levels above 63 ppm were found in kitchen sinks at Lincoln and Woodrow Wilson elementary schools.

In Morton, 42 sinks tested positive for lead, including a kitchen sink at Jefferson Elementary with a 52.9 ppb and another at Lincoln Elementary at 41.2 ppb. Both were the results of a first draw.

“Many of the identified areas are sinks that are not used for food preparation or drinking,” Morton Superintendent Jeff Hill said in a press release. “No drinking fountains were affected.”

At 20 ppb, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s lead limit for schools is less stringent than IDPH standards, but, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that there is no known safe level of lead, and it is particularly harmful to children. Lead contamination can also occur through contact with skin, and lead exposure “often occurs with no obvious symptoms” and “frequently goes unrecognized.”

According to the CDCP, children exposed to lead may suffer from behavioral and learning problems, lower IQ, hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems and anemia.

“No lead is acceptable at all, as far as I’m concerned,” EPESD parent Sarah Stevenson said. “Since we read the letter, we send the kids with homemade lunches and bottled drinks.”

East Peoria school districts’ water testing results may be found at www.epd86.org. Morton school district’s results are published at www.morton709.org.

—Tazewell schools address elevated lead levels–