–Tazewelll County News Briefs

STATE

State releases boating Infractions during holiday

While much attention is focused on drunk driving on a holiday, this year the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police participated in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide boating safety and boating under the influence awareness initiative.

During Operation, Dry Water and the 4th of July holiday weekend, the Illinois Conservation Police reported the following activity:

617 written warnings,

346 citations,

30 boating OUI (Operation Under the Influence) arrests,

1378 vessel inspections,

3 DUIs (Driving Under the Influence),

12 criminal/warrant arrests,

108 vessel/person assists, and

29 drug arrests.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

New company will deliver groceries from area stores

Are you too busy to get to the grocery store? Or do you not have the stamina to fight the crowds or wait in long checkout lines? Do you not have transportation? Then there is a new service for you.

Instacart, a nationwide firm, has come to central Illinois. The new company will deliver grocery orders in as little as one hour from Schnucks, Binny’s, Petco, CVS and Costco, to customers in Pekin, Peoria, Peoria Heights, West Peoria, East Peoria, Creve Coeur, Bartonville, Norwood and other areas in central Illinois.

The company estimates that it will service about 155,000 residents, and that more than 100 jobs have been created to do that.

Go get started, customers sign up online at Instacart.com. Each store has provided a complete list of the products and brands they carry with the price of each item in specific stores. Customers can order specific weights of produce. Alcohol can also be purchased. When an order is processed, a “shopper” is called to fill the order at whatever grocery store the customer chooses. Shoppers are contracted by the company.

The fee per delivery is $5.99 to $7.99 depending on delivery time; however, if a customer signs up for a membership before Aug. 13 the membership fee for the first year is waived and delivery is free. Memberships after that date are $14.99 a month or $149 a year. Memberships are optional.

All delivery personnel go through a criminal background check and a Department of Motor Vehicle check. The shoppers deliver the groceries to the customer’s front door or will carry them inside if desired. The customer can choose a delivery time.

MORTON

Show illustrates magic of bubbles

The Bubble Wonders Show is coming to the Morton Public Library, 315 W. Pershing, Morton, at 6 p.m. July 20. The show is designed to be fun, inspiring and educational for all ages. Through bubble tricks including the bubble caterpillar, bubble volcano the dancing bubble, the show conveys how persistence and a positive attitude can help make dreams come true through the show’s message: Anything is possible. For more information, call (309) 263-2200 or email questions@mortonlibrary.org.

PEKIN

Motorcycle club memorial race July 22

The Pekin Motorcycle Club will hold the largest event of its flat track motorcycle racing season July 22. The last scheduled race is the Donnie Bargmann Memorial Race, a club member and announcer who died in 2014.

Bargmann, a longtime club member, was the announcer for the club’s races and many Grand National races. After Bargmann died, the club memorialized him with a racing event and by naming the announcer’s tower at Pekin Short Track after him.

In addition to the usual amateur races, professional riders will compete in the Donnie Bargmann Memorial Race for a purse donated by the club and various local sponsors. Henry Wiles, who has won 12 Peoria Motorcycle Club-hosted Grand National Championships and is currently the reigning champion of that event, will be one of the competitors.

The Pekin Motorcycle Club is headquartered at 13714 Mennonite Church Road, Pekin. Admission to all racing events is $10 for adults and free to children under 12. Practice for the club’s amateur races begins at 5 p.m. with competition beginning at 7 p.m. For the Donnie Bargmann Memorial Race, practice will begin at 3 p.m. and the first races will start at 5 p.m.

