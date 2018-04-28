A former Morton resident remains in a Davidson County, Tenn. jail charged with fatally shooting multiple people in a restaurant outside of Nashville last week.

As is the case with similar mass killings, the shooter had a history of police arrests and bizarre behavior.

Travis Reinking pulled up to an Antioch, Tenn. Waffle House in the early morning hours of April 22 wearing only a jacket, and opened fire with an AR-15 killing, four and injuring several others.

Taurean Sanderlin, 29, and Joe Perez, 20, were killed outside the restaurant. DeEbony Groves, 21, and Akilah Dasilva, 23, were killed inside. All were residents of Tennessee.

Reinking, 29, fled, nude, by foot.

He was taken into custody April 23 following a 24-hour manhunt, in which he was tracked down by a GPS tracking device after purchasing a car from a dealership in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, according to police reports.

He was charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted homicide and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony. Reinking was ordered held on $2 million bond.

On Tuesday, April 24, however, Judge Michael Mondelli revoked Reinking’s bond following a deluge of responses from concerned citizens who did not think Reinking should be released, the Associated Press reports.

Tennessee criminal defense attorney Bryan Stephenson told Newsweek that Reinking’s bond revocation was “very rare for open cases. Despite the horrific nature of the case I’m not aware of a legal basis to revoke someone’s bond on a new, open case without proof of (1) a bond violation, or (2) proof of the DA’s intent to seek the (death penalty).”

Reinking remains at Davidson County Correctional Center, where he was first placed under a 72-hour medical observation and treated as a potential suicide before being moved to the center’s maximum security section. He will remain in a solitary cell, without contact with other inmates. He may only be visited through video.

The assault rifle Reinking used in the shooting was registered to him, along with three other weapons.

All four were alleged to be confiscated from him on Aug. 24, 2017 after Reinking’s was stripped of his Firearms Identification Card a month after he was arrested for trespassing in a restricted area of the White House.

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department located him where he lived at his father Jeffery Reinking’s business, J & J Cranes, Inc. in Tremont, to retrieve the guns.

Because Jeffery Reinking possessed a valid FOID card, the guns were placed in his possession, and he, in turn, vowed to keep the weapons secure and out of his son’s reach.

“We have no information concerning how Travis Reinking obtained possession of the weapons subsequent to them being taken from him,” Tazewell County Sheriff Robert Huston said at an April 22 press conference.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said in press conference that Jeffrey Reinking “has acknowledged giving them back.”

It is not known when or where the guns were returned to Travis, and Jeffrey Reinking has not responded to requests for comment at this time.

History with police, odd behaviors

According to police reports provided by Huston on April 22, the guns were returned after a series of bizarre incidents were documented by local police.

“I think that anybody who reads the police reports we have here would conclude that there’s certainly evidence that there’s some sort of mental health issues involved,” Huston said.

In May 2016, police encountered Reinking at a CVS pharmacy in Morton, where he told officers he believed singer Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his cell phone. He also threatened to commit suicide, according to police.

One month later, Tremont Police were called to the public swimming pool where Reinking had exposed himself and was swimming in his underwear. Another person reported to the police that day that Reinking also was seen wearing a pink house coat and had a rifle.

On Aug. 11, 2017, Reinking spoke to police about filing a report, because he believed more than 20 people were tapping into his computer and phone, and claimed that he heard people barking outside his home like dogs.

In the days since the arrest, additional reports of Reinking’s paranoid and dangerous behavior have come to light. Before he moved to Discovery Mountain, Tennessee, Reinking lived in Salida, Colo.

The City of Salida Police Department released the transcripts of a March 2017 911 call in which Reinking again claimed singer Taylor Swift was stalking him and that police were involved in the stalking.

“Yeah, I mean everywhere I go they’re stalking me on the Internet, they’re stalking me in person. Everywhere I go … and, like, I want it to stop. It’s stupid. No one has the right to do that to me,” he told the operator.

According to Coloradosprings.com, John Turley, a former coworker at Rocky Mountain Crane, Reinking claimed to have bought a $15,000 engagement ring for Swift. Turley described Reinking as a “loner” who didn’t go out to bars or restaurants, wasn’t known to use drugs or alcohol and didn’t appear to have any romantic partners.

Robert Hartline, owner of Dang It Repair in Nashville, reported to police that Reinking brought a laptop to him to have the hard drive wiped clean, then later called Hartline and made a series of absurd statements, ending the phone call by telling him to “go kill yourself, then, jump off a bridge or something.”

According to Aaron, Reinking’s laptop and other devices were seized by Metro police investigators and are currently being analyzed for evidence. Reinking is scheduled to appear in court May 7 at 9:15 a.m.

— Travis Reinking’s history with police showed odd behavior before Tennessee shootings —-