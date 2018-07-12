Woman dies in multivehicle crash in Morton

A Morton woman died July 9 following a three-vehicle accident at a busy intersection.

Marcella B. Chapman, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Interstate 74 at North Morton and Ashland avenues, which happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Chapman’s car struck a semi-trailer. A pickup truck also was involved, but no other injuries were reported.

Chapman was a graduate of Wheaton College and Denver Theological Seminary School, and had retired as a registered nurse from Morton Apostolic Christian LifePoints. She was a member of Mensa.

According to Tazewell County Coroner Brian Foley, Chapman died of blunt force trauma. A toxicology test is pending. The accident remains under investigation by The Morton Police and Tazewell County Sheriff’s departments.

— Woman dies in multi-vehicle crash in Morton —