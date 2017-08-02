–Woodford County News Briefs

COUNTY

Survey to determine how ready area is for disaster

The Woodford County Health Department will be conducting a CASPAR (Community Assessment for Preparedness and Response) survey throughout the county Aug. 14-Sept. 15. The survey will gather household data and will assist the health department to better prepare residents of Woodford County in the event of a disaster.

Residents will be notified if they reside in the selected area(s) of the county. Woodford County Health Department employees and volunteers from the Medical Reserve Corps. will assist with the survey and will wear official apparel and identification badges. The survey is one page, front and back, and will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete.

The ultimate goal of the survey is to determine how prepared the residents of Woodford County are, and what assistance they may need immediately following a disaster. The information gathered in the survey will allow local emergency response partners to better prepare and respond when a disaster strikes.

For more information, visit the Woodford County Health Department website at woodfordhealth.org, and “Like” the department on Facebook.

EUREKA

Kiwanis boxcar derby slated for September

The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will sponsor a box car derby Sept. 9. Children in grades 1 through 8 may participate.

The derby will be held at Upper Eureka Lake with registration beginning at 1 p.m. Participants may bring their own cars or use Kiwanis ours. Bring a helmet or one provided by the Kiwanis. Youngsters should bring a parent or guardian. Prizes will be awarded for first through third places and a special award will be given for best homemade vehicle. The event is being sponsored by the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club, Eureka High School Key Club and CEFCU. For more information, call Nancy Aldridge, (309) 467-4750.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Pekin library purchases work of Metamora artist

Artwork of the late Greg DePauw of Metamora, purchased by the Pekin Public Library Board, is now on display at the library.

Pekin’s Speakeasy Art Center exhibited a collection of DePauw’s work in 2015, and he was present to meet with community members for an opening reception. That year, his piece, “Cool Wave Jazz,” received the Art Pop! Peoria People’s Choice Award. His piece was reprinted and displayed on a billboard in Peoria for the Art Pop! program. Earlier this year, the library used gift funds to purchase sections of the billboard for display. The sections are hung in and around the library’s Quiet Reading Room.

Greg DePauw, born into a family of artists, became a quadriplegic in 1974. Determined to draw again, he was assisted by his father, who made a device that enabled him to draw with his mouth. In rehabilitation, DePauw slowly regained some use of his hands and began painting, and went on to earn degree in art education and painting. His work is in numerous collections, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

DePauw died in March.

STATE

New highway map now smartphone-compatible

The new Illinois Official Highway Map, featuring Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site in Petersburg on the cover, is now available.

The 2017-18 maps have QR (quick response) codes for numerous transportation and travel websites, updated route information and useful links.

Smartphone users can scan the QR codes printed on the maps for pertinent and timely information during their travels.

QR codes access the following information:

Getting Around Illinois website,

Amtrak and Illinois high-speed rail websites,

Start Seeing Motorcycles website,

Chicago and St. Louis traffic websites,

Alternative fuels website,

Enjoy Illinois website,

Illinois Scenic Byways,

Illinois Amber Alert and

Illinois State Police Scott’s Law (“move over law”).

Made possible by funding from the Federal Highway Administration, the Illinois Official Highway Map is published by the Illinois Department of Transportation every two years on recycled paper with soybean oil-based inks. Contact DOT.maps@illinois.gov to request a map. Free copies also will be available at interstate rest areas and the IDOT tent at the Illinois State Fair, Aug. 10-20.

