— Tim Allen brings standup act to Aurora for one-night only in August

Actor and comedian Tim Allen, fresh off his sixth season on ABC’s Last Man Standing and soon to return as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 4, is on a national tour this summer, and Aurora’s Paramount Theatre will host his one-night-only appearance on Friday, Aug. 18, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $95, $85 and $75. This show is for ages 18 and up only.

Allen can next be seen starring in Netflix’s new dark comedy film El Camino Christmas along with Vincent D’Onofrio, Luke Grimes, Dax Shepard, Kimberly Quinn and Jimmy O. He will also be reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story 4 set for release in 2019.

A top stars of the Chicago stage will pay tribute to an iconic star of yesterday —Nat King Cole — in a concert added to Paramount

Theatre’s 2017-18 season line-up.

Unforgettable: Falling in Love with Nat King Cole stars Evan Tyrone Martin (Jesus in Paramount’s 2017 smash hit Jesus Christ Superstar) on Sunday, Nov. 5. Tickets are $35.

A familiar face at Paramount, Martin’s Broadway series credits there include Jesus Christ Superstar (Jesus), The Little Mermaid (King Triton) and RENT (Tom Collins).

Scotty McCreery is one of country music’s hottest rising stars with nearly three million albums sold and millions of fans around the globe will play Aurora on March 25, 2018.

After winning American Idol in 2011, McCreery debuted his first album at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making history as the youngest male artist of any genre and the first country artist to accomplish that feat.

The three are just one of many nationally known artists performing on Paramount’s 1,888-seat stage next season.

Tickets are already on sale for perennial 60s music favorite The Happy Together Tour (Aug. 25), An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth (Nov. 4), comedian and impersonator Frank Caliendo (Nov. 10),

The Second City’s Non-Denominational Christmas Show (Dec. 1-23 in the Copley Theatre), Las Vegas’ No. 1 ventriloquist Terry Fator (Jan. 20, 2018), the incredible magic of Penn & Teller (March 23), Chicago’s own Jersey boys Under the Streetlamp (March 24), late night comedy legend Jay Leno (April 13) and the world’s top Bee Gees tribute band Stayin’ Alive (June 15).

These special nights are in addition to Paramount’s already announced 2017-18 Broadway Series: Million Dollar Quartet (Sept. 13-Oct. 29), Elf: The Musical (Nov. 22-Jan. 7, 2018), Cabaret (Feb. 7-March 18) and Once (April 25-June 3). An estimated 32,000 subscribers will take advantage of Paramount’s “Buy Two, Get Two” offer, with four-play packages starting as low as $72.

For tickets, subscriptions and more information, go to ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.

