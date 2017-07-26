The fate of Naperville’s Millenium Carillon has been the subject of recent debate with the discovery of damage to the landmark structure. Options include short-term repairs, a long-term fix or simply tearing it down. Any solution is likely to be expensive and won’t be implemented any time soon. So visitors and residents still have time to climb the steps of the 150-foot tower and take in scenic views of Naperville, the region and even downtown Chicago. (Photos by Jack McCarthy / Chronicle Media)

–View from the TOP–