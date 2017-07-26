–Wheaton College offers tickets for five main concerts in 2017-18 series

The Wheaton College Artist Series is now selling subscriptions for the 2017-18 performance season where patrons can find great music at a great value close to home.

A subscription includes one ticket to each of the five main concerts held at the Edman Memorial Chapel on the Wheaton College campus between September and April.

Subscribers save 20 percent over individual concert ticket prices along with several additional benefits, including choice of seats, pre-concert conversations prior to each event.

Also included in each subscription is a Dining and Discount card that offers exclusive savings at local restaurants and retailers, including many downtown Wheaton favorites. The card also offers discounts for the Wheaton College sports and recreation complex, Thunder Season sports passes, and on many items at the college bookstore.

The series brings a variety of new acts and renowned artists to the Edman Memorial Chapel stage.

Artists this season include the Grammy Award-winning Canadian Brass on Sept. 15; 28-year-old Taiwanese-Australian violin virtuoso Ray Chen on Oct. 6; internationally acclaimed American Spiritual Ensemble on Jan. 20, 2018; theatrical Yamato Drummers of Japan on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018; and A Grand Night for Singing featuring tenor Lawrence Brownlee and the Wheaton College Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

“We are thrilled to bring performers of such high caliber from across the globe right here to Wheaton,” said general manager Tony Payne. “The five main series events include something for everyone—brass, drums, singers, a full orchestra, and more.” Subscribers also receive priority access to request seats for the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus, a free concert being held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

“An investment in the live performing arts through a subscription to the Wheaton College Artist Series not only guarantees an incredible night of music from world-renowned entertainers,” said Payne. “It also supports the Series’ outreach to students and their families all over DuPage County.”

Many concertgoers are Wheaton College’s own undergraduate music majors who benefit from having these distinguished artists on campus.

The Artist Series dates back to 1950 and has brought countless international, national and regional entertainers to Wheaton.

For more than 65 years, many of the best orchestras, choruses, string quartets, brass quintets, dance companies, world music ensembles, conductors, and vocal and instrumental soloists from countries around the globe have appeared at Edman Memorial Chapel as part of the Wheaton College Artist Series.

Additionally, the Artist Series regularly partners with local artists and musicians, including Camerata Chicago and the faculty and ensembles of the Wheaton College Conservatory of Music.

All Wheaton College Artist Series concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. with short talks and presentations by the artists at 6:30 p.m. Subscriptions are priced at $175 per person and can be purchased online, by phone or in person.

The Wheaton College Ticket Office is located on the first floor of the Student Services Building, next to the Wheaton College Bookstore, at 418 N. Chase Street. Ticket Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To buy online, visit wheaton.edu/artist-series or call (630) 752-5010 and speak to a ticket representative.

–Wheaton College offers tickets for five main concerts in 2017-18 series–