–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

JUNE 21

Garden Walk 2017 Presented By Council of Rockford Gardeners

various gardens in the Rockford area

noon-8 p.m.

free

The Council of Rockford Gardeners hosts their annual free garden walk featuring many beautiful gardens in the Rockford area. This is a “rain or shine” event. Highlights include: Sean Johnson and

The Wild Lotus Band

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

920 Third Ave.,Rockford

7 p.m.

$15 in advance, $20 at door

Wild Lotus chants in kirtan style with New Orleans spice and rhythm creating an evening where you find yourself singing beautiful devotional phrases in harmony with others.

Lunch and Lecture Series: Understanding the First World War – A Century Later,

Veterans Memorial Hall

211 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.

$12, call (815) 969-1999 for reservations

The three-part lecture series is presented by Terry Dyer, who was born in Rockford and is a lifelong resident of northern Illinois, “Here Come The Yanks” – America Enters The War. After nearly three years of unimaginable conflict costing millions of lives, the war is at a stalemate. following a series of events, America enters the war on April 6, 1917, by declaring war on the German Empire.

JUNE 21-JULY 23

Sister Act

presented By Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College

3301 N. Mulford Rd. Rockford

8 p.m. J

June 21-24, July 10-23, additional 2 p.m. performance June 24

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Information: (815) 921-2160.

Wildflower Walkabout – Jarrett Preserve Nature Preserve

7993 N. River Rd., Byron

free

6 p.m.

Come experience the north central Illinois landscape. Walk where flowers carpet the forest floor and birds fill the air. Severson Dells Nature Center and the Natural Land Institute are the organizing agencies of the event, with local groups providing leaders from their organizations. No admission fee, but membership in both organizations is encouraged: www.naturalland.org, www.seversondells.org.

JUNE 22-30

CULTIVATION – A New Play about Tiananmen Square

Shumway Gallery

713 E. State St., Rockford

6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday 2 p.m. Sunday

The play commemorates the 28-year anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre and features historical characters such as Mao Zedong, Confucius, Margaret Thatcher, George H. W. Bush, Mikhail Gorbachev, Bruce Li, and Soong Mei-Ling. The setting takes place in the forest and in Tiananmen Square. Information: (815) 963-6765.

JUNE 22

Signature Indoor Walking Tour

Downtown Rockford

124 N. Water St., 200 Y Blvd., Rockford

5:30 p.m.

$25 per person

Ever wondered what the top of the Register Star news tower looks like? Is there really a slide? New this summer are our ticketed Signature Indoor Walking Tours offering the opportunity to explore the great indoors. These 90-120 minute tours help keep people cool during Rockford’s summer season by visiting the interiors of a select 3-4 historical buildings. At the conclusion of the tour ticket holders are invited to a private tasting at Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza. Heavy appetizers and a cash bar will be provided. Information: (779) 207-0110

World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Magic Waters

Harkins Aquatic Center

Alpine Pool and Sand Park Pool Rockford

free to anyone ages 3 and over

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson takes place simultaneously at waterparks, community pools, and aquatic facilities across the country and around the globe in an attempt to break last year’s Guinness World Record.

Locations and Times: Magic Waters, 12:30-1:00 pm (7820 Cherryvale North Blvd., Cherry Valley); Harkins Aquatic Center, 2:00-2:30 pm (910 Acorn St., Rockford); Alpine Pool, 3:30-4:00 pm (4301 Newburg Rd., Rockford); Sand Park Pool, 3:30-4:00 pm (1041 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park). Information: (815) 987-8800 (RPD Customer Service).

Garden Explorers: I Love My City

Anderson Japanese Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

9 a.m.

$5 non-member adults, free for members and children under age 18

Garden Explorers is a program designed for children ages 3-5 years old, but all ages are welcome. Children and their guardian(s) will learn something about nature and then have a chance to explore the Garden after the program. Garden Explorers typically lasts one hour and guests are encouraged to arrive at 8:45am to reserve a seat. Storytime books are selected and provided by Rockford Public Library.

JUNE 23

Konnichiwa Means Hello

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Pokemon, anime, and Hello Kitty are just a few of the things we share with our friends in Japan! Explore how kawaii, the Japanese word for “cute,” is a driving force in fashion and art. Try your pen at calligraphy, learn to draw like an anime artist and pick up some Japanese words while enjoying our temporary exhibition Hello from Japan! Then enjoy an exciting Japanese drumming performance by Tsuasa Taiko Community Ensemble at 11 am and 1 pm.

JUNE 23-24

Patriotic Celebration

First Free Rockford

2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford

7-8:30 p.m. doors open at 6 p.m.

free will offering

The 48th annual Patriotic Celebration features an evening of music and media to honor our flag and salute our veterans. Included in the program will be a procession of patriots, which is open to any veterans and those currently serving in the US Armed Forces. There’s nothing extra you need to do to participate in the procession, just show up a little early.

