–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH AUG. 3

Music in the Park

Sinnissippi Park Music Shell

1401 N. 2nd St.

Rockford

free

Every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 3

Upcoming performers: June 27 – Rockford Concert Band, Patriotic Concert, June 29 – Rhythym Rockets, July 6 – The Jodi Beach Trio, July 11 – Rockford Concert Band, “Music Around the World”, July 13 – Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, July 18 – Rockford Concert Band, “Reflections in Sound”, July 20 – Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, July 25 – Rockford Concert Band, “The Great American Songbook”, July 27 – Blooze Brothers, Aug. 1 – Rock Valley Summer Festival Orchestra and Aug. 3 – Can’t Touch This. Information: www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/soundsofsummer

THROUGH SEPT. 3

Hello from Japan

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.

$8 per person

free for members and children age one and under

Children will have fun learning about life in present-day Ja-pan in this playful and interactive exhibit. Families will be transported to two distinct areas of Tokyo that exist side by side: one serene and exquisite, the other, too cute for words. Information: (815) 963-6769.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics

The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale gar-den exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Con-servatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

JULY 5-10

Beauty and the Beast

Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College

301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford

Wednesdays-Sundays – 8:00pm , additional 2 p.m. performance on July 10

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that has played to over 35 million people worldwide in 13 countries. Information: 815) 921-2160.

JULY 6

Block Party at CherryVale Mall

7200 Harrison Ave., Rockford

4-7 p.m.

free

Kick off the summer with CherryVale Mall at our community block party for the entire family. There will be games, fun, and prizes.The event will be held in the southwest parking lot in The District and throughout the mall. Infor-mation: (815) 332-2451 ext. 261.

Garden Explorers: Bats in the Night

Anderson Japanese Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

$5 for non-members, free for members and children under 18

Learn fascinating facts about bats. Discover the different types of bats and listen to some of their “calls.” Each child will take home an origami bat. Garden Explorers is a program designed for children ages 3-5 years old, but all ages are welcome. Information: (815) 229-9390

JULY 7

Phantom Regiment Show of Shows

Boylan High School

4000 St. Francis Dr.

Rockford

7:30 p.m., gate open at 6 p.m.

$20 to $70, save $2 by purchasing in advance

Show features some of the best drum and bugle corps in the world. This year’s lineup is one of the largest in the Midwest! Along with Rockford’s own Phantom Regiment, this year’s lineup includes the 2016 world champion Bluecoats along with some groups making their first appearance in Rockford. Information: (815) 261-1956.

Care of Magical Creatures

Discovery Center

711 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$8 non-menber admission to museum, event free

Explore a world of fantastic beasts as we turn Discovery Cen-ter spaces into something out of a book! Hogwarts professors will be on hand to give you a guide to grif-fins, hype about hippogriffs and basilisk basics. Get sorted into your house before you decorate a dragon, take part in a potions class, eat a chocolate frog, or sit in on herbology lessons. Hogwarts attire encouraged. Muggles are welcome. Information: (815) 963-6769.

RnRI Adult Camp Concert with Special Guest – Pink Beam

Rockford Milkhouse

121 S. Madison St., Rock-ford

free, donations welcome

6-9 p.m.

Rock and Roll Institute is Rockford, Illinois’ very own Rock n Roll summer camp for kids and adults. Campers will perform at various locations throughout the community, throughout the summer. Find out more at rocknrollinstitute.com. Information: (779) 210-4217.

Friday Night Flix – Sing

Davis Park at Founders Landing

320 S. Wyman St., Rockford

7 p.m. movie begins at dusk

free

Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the park starting at 7 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk. Vouchers for free popcorn will be handed out at the movie. Movie-goers can also purchase food and soda onsite at the park.

JULY 8

Fairy Tale Tea

Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens

411 Kent St., Rockford

$20 adults ($15 members), $10 children age 4-12 ($5 members), free for children age 3 and under

11 a.m.

Those attending are encouraged to dress as their favorite character and enjoy three delectable courses of kid approved favorites including, scones, sandwiches, and dessert to complement tea. A first floor tour of the Tinker Cottage is included. Information: (815) 964-2424.

History Explorers – Victorian Amazing Race

Midway Village Museum

6799 Guilford Rd. Rockford

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

$7 adults, $5 children, free for museum members

Families of all ages will receive their Route Information as they begin a no-rush race at your own pace through the 1890s village. Children and adults work together to complete activities such as Road Blocks, Yields, and Detours with fun, historic twists. All activities are included in the admission price. Information: (815) 397-9112

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events–