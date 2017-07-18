–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH AUG. 3

Music in the Park

Sinnissippi Park Music Shell

1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford

free

Every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 3

Upcoming performers: June 27 – Rockford Concert Band, Patriotic Concert, June 29 – Rhythm Rockets, July 6 – The Jodi Beach Trio, July 11 – Rockford Concert Band, “Music Around the World”, July 13 – Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, July 18 – Rockford Concert Band, “Reflections in Sound”, July 20 – Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers, July 25 – Rockford Concert Band, “The Great American Songbook”, July 27 – Blooze Brothers, Aug. 1 – Rock Valley Summer Festival Orchestra and Aug. 3 – Can’t Touch This. Information: www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/soundsofsummer

THROUGH SEPT. 3

Hello from Japan

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.

$8 per person, free for members and children age one and under

Children will have fun learning about life in present-day Ja

pan in this playful and interactive exhibit. Families will be transported to two distinct areas of Tokyo that exist side by side: one serene and exquisite, the other, too cute for words. Information: (815) 963-6769.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items includ-ing vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission. The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics. The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale gar-den exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Con-servatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

JULY 19-23

Sister Act

Presented By Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College

3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken. Wednesdays-Sundays – 8 p.m., July 21-24. Additional 2 p.m. performance on July 24. Information: (815) 921-2160.

JULY 20

Flashback Movie Night: Wizard of Oz

Womanspace

3333 Maria Linden Dr., Rockford

6 p.m.

$12 members $17 non-members

Information: (815) 877-0118.

Heritage Garden Tours

Midway Village Museum

6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford

10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

$7 adults, $5 children ages 3-17, free for museum members

Visitors will walk and tour vegetable gardens, “carpet” bedding gardens, a Grandmother’s Garden, a Moonlight Garden (white flower), a Blue Garden, and a front-yard garden. The guided tour is approximately 1 hour long. Information: (815) 397-9112.

Lecture- Portland Japanese Garden: The Journey Continues

318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

7 p.m.

For more than 50 years, Portland Japanese Gardens has been a haven of tranquility nestled in the scenic West Hills of Portland, Oregon. Garden Curator, Sadafumi Uchiyama, will cover the two major projects currently in progress at Portland Japanese Garden: The International Institute and the Cultural Crossing. Information: (815) 229-9390.

Salsa Making Demo with Lucha Cantina Chefs

Fleet Feet Rockford

1653 N. Alpine Rd.

7 p.m.

Lucha Cantina chefs will show an easy salsa to make from fresh produce. Information: (815) 978-4643

Earth, Wind & Fire Community Fireside Program

306 Dickop St., South Beloit

7p.m.

free

Gather around the Confluence Community Fire and enjoy interactive programs that focus on the essential ele-ments of earth, air, fire and water. Free S’mores are always part of the fun. Free event, no registration, open to all ages. Held monthly with different themes each month. Information: (815) 200-6910

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events–