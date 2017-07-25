–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH AUG. 3

Music in the Park

Sinnissippi Park Music Shell

1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford

free

Every Tuesday and Thursday through Aug. 3.

Upcoming performers: July 27 – Blooze Brothers, Aug. 1 – Rock Valley Summer Festival Orchestra and Aug. 3 – Can’t Touch This. Information: www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/sound-sofsummer

THROUGH SEPT. 3

Hello from Japan

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.

$8 per person, free for members and children age one and under

Children will have fun learning about life in present-day Ja-pan in this playful and interactive exhibit. Families will be transported to two distinct areas of Tokyo that exist side by side: one serene and exquisite, the other, too cute for words. Information: (815) 963-6769.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items includ-ing vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Bittersweet Observations,

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$7 adult admission, free for members

The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Mil-lard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford,

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics. The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Con-servatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

JULY 26-30

Godspell

Starlight Theatre

Rock Valley College

3301 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford

8 p.m.

A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Information: (815) 921-2160.

JULY 26

Music in the Dells – The Lowest Pair

Severson Dells Nature Center

8786 Montague Rd., Rockford

$15

7 p.m.

The Lowest Pair features the duo banjo picking of Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, draped in Kendl’s high lonesome harmonies and Palmer’s Midwestern croon. Information: (815) 335-2915.

Picnic with a Princes

Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden

2715 S. Main St., Rockford

6 p.m.

$15

Pack a picnic lunch and a blanket and you are all set to join Once Upon a Dream Performances for sum-mer fun! Each picnic date has different princesses. Enjoy live entertainment and visits from your favorite royalty while you eat. Fee includes all-day access to the arboretum. Information: (815) 621-6907.

Wheels of Death Presentation, presented By Haunted Rockford

Poplar Grove Vintage Wings and Wheels Museum

5151 Orth Rd., Poplar Grove

6:30 p.m.

$5 for program and museum admission

Local historian and author Kathi Kresol will share stories of ghastly murders and strange accidents involving automobiles and motorcycles. Kathi has been researching Rockford history for over a decade and shares the stories she uncovers in her “Voices From the Grave” column in the Rock River Times and in her his-torical Haunted Rockford Tours. Information: (815) 871-4239.

JULY 27

Girl Power Fun Run, presented By Fleet Feet Rockford

1653 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford

6 p.m. Girls and women are invited to a 3-4 mile run from the store. Sangria and food will be provided after the run. The first 15 attendees get to take part in a Balega sock swap. Information: (815) 978-4643.

Garden Explorers: Duke Otherwise

Anderson Japanese Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

$5 for non-members, free for members and children under age 18

9 a.m.

Duke returns to perform his hilarious, charming and interactive musical program for all ages. With his guitar, tap shoes and distinct baritone, he writes original songs bursting with clever wordplay and fun ideas for both kids and adults. Information: (815) 229-9390.

JULY 28

Coffee with the Curator —Jenny Mathews and Thomas Vaultonburg

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.

free admission

Join in this lively conversation with RAM Curator Carrie Johnson, exhibiting artist and illustrator Jenny Mathews, and author Thomas Vaultonburg of Zombie Logic Press about the vital connection between visual and literary arts. Information: (815) 968-2787.

Haunted Rockford Walking Tour

Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum

211 N. Main St., Rockford

7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

$15 per person

This paranormal tour of the downtown Rockford area features local historians and authors Amanda Becker and Kathi Kresol offering ghostly tales of Rockford’s historic places. These stories will include ghastly murders, accidents, and ghostly visits. All proceeds will go to Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum. Information: (815) 871-4239.

Tanabata Japanese Star Festival

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.

Immerse yourself in this time-honored matsuri and make a wish, create traditional decorations, or put together a kite. Enjoy Japanese star stories and explore the night sky in the planetarium, then walk through the Shinto shrine and explore more in our temporary exhibition, Hello From Japan. Information: (815) 963-6769.

JULY 28-30

Band Geeks!

The Studio Rockford

Rockford University, Maddox Theatre

5050 E. State St. Rockford

7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

$12 in advance, $14 at door. $10 for chil-dren under 12 and seniors in advance, $12 at door

In the tradition of “Glee” and The 25th Annual Put-nam County Spelling Bee, comes Band Geeks, a celebration of the tribulations of the millions who have spent football halftimes, pounding out Sousa-like renditions of “Maria.” Whether you were in the band, on the team or in the stands, you’ll recognize the woes and revel in the fun of Band Geeks. Information: (815) 332-2205.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events–