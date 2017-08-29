–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

Winnebago County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — August 29, 2017
THROUGH SEPT. 4
Hello from Japan
Discovery Center Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
10 a.m.,
$8 per person, free for members and children age one and under
Children will have fun learning about life in present-day Japan in this playful and interactive exhibit. Families will be transported to two distinct areas of Tokyo that exist side by side: one serene and exquisite, the other, too cute for words. Information: (815) 963-6769.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Rockford City Market
Water Street at East State Street, Rockford
weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.
free admission
The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.
THROUGH OCT. 1
Bittersweet Observations
Rockford Art Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$7 adult admission, free for members
The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .
THROUGH OCT. 28
North End City Market
Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford
weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
free admission
The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.
THROUGH NOV. 5
Bruce Munro: LIGHT
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford
varying admission prices and entry times
Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics
The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”
SEPT. 1
First Fridays – Art, Music, Food and Shopping in Downtown Rockford
presented By The Element
downtown Rockford
Various art galleries, shops and music venues. Information: (779) 537-5319.
Shop the Blocks in Downtown Rockford
presented by River District Association
3-8 p.m.
Businesses encompassing the downtown area will bring their businesses outside to offer sidewalk sales and alfresco dining. Additionally, a few select parking spaces will be turned into temporary interactive open-air “parklets”.
SEPT 2
Off The Waterfront Block Party
District Bar & Grill
205 W. State St., Rockford
6 p.m.
$10
Party features Boy Band Review, Girl Power Night and The Gilligans. A Full food and drink menu is available inside and outside. Rain or shine. 21 and over show. Information: (815) 977-4524.
NASCAR Racing – Prelude to the Championship
Rockford Speedway
9572 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park
7:05 p.m.
$5 to $24
A full night of racing features the Stanley Steemer NASCAR Late Models, Bargain Hunter Sportsman, Miller Lite American Short Trackers, Kickstart Roadrunners and the Northern Vintage Stock Car Series. Information: (815) 633-1500.
SEPT. 3
Sayonara Means Farewell
Discovery Center Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$8, free for members and children under age 1
Walk a Tokyo streetscape to explore the progressive, youth-inspired contemporary culture of Japan. Then cross the bridge to experience an ancestral heritage that still exists harmoniously side by side in a bustling city. Invent your own mascot, dress up in the kawaii shop, practice katakana writing, or tie a wish to the tree one more time before Hello From Japan says goodbye. Information: (815) 963-6769.
RAMP River Run
City Market Pavilion
202 Market St., Rockford
6:30 a.m. registration
RAMP and OrthoIllinois are partnering to offer the annual 3K Walk/Wheel, 5K Run, Half Marathon, and a Kids Fun Run! All proceeds from these events will go directly to RAMP. Information: (815) 968-7467.
SEPT. 4
Rockford Labor Day Parade
downtown Rockford 6th Ave. and 7th St.
10 a.m.
The annual Labor Day Parade begins at 6th Avenue and 7th Street heading north; turns west onto State Street; turns south onto Wyman Street and ends at Davis Park. Information: (815) 986-4822.
SEPT. 5
Sons of Norway Program: Norway Through My Len
presented Valhall Lodge of Rockford
North Suburban Library
6340 N. 2nd St., Loves Park
5 p.m. dinner, 5:30 p.m. program.
Chuck Christiansen will take you on a journey in search of his Norwegian roots. The trip of a lifetime, which he always wanted to take, began with a gifted excursion from his church family. Along the way he let his camera capture many memories that he would like to share with you! Although the grand adventure didn’t include all parts of Norway, you will likely enjoy the rugged beauty that he has come to cherish. Finding his relatives was “the icing on the proverbial cake.” Information: (815) 624-4478.
SEPT. 8
Midway Hits the Fairways
Aldeen Golf Club & Practice Centre
1902 Reid Farm Rd., Rockford
11:30 a.m.
$110 per person
Have fun and support Midway Village Museum. Admission includes registration and lunch at 11:30 am, free bucket of balls for the driving range, shotgun start at 12:30 pm with cart, one drink coupon, on the course games, silent auction, 50-50 raffle, and hors d’oeuvers and men’s and women’s division awards to follow. Information: (815) 397-9112.
SEPT. 8-10.
Rockford Greek Fest 2017
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Grounds
108 N. 5th St. Rockford
5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday
free admission
Celebrate Greek heritage by offering authentic Greek foods such as souvlakia (pork shish-kabobs), Grecian chicken, rice pilaf and salad, spinach and cheese phyllo pies, loukaniko (Greek sausage), pastitso (layered beef and pasta with bechamel sauce, gyros in pita bread, saganaki (flaming cheese), hot dogs plus a pastry tent, Green wines and beers. Plus activities for children, entertainment and more. Information: (815) 963-8625.
Roscoe Lions Club Annual Fall Festival
Leland Park
10701 3rd St., Roscoe
5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday
The club hosts the village’s annual Fall Festival, featuring amusement rides, live music, parades and a raffles. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the Lions Club. Information: (815) 623-2435. SEPT. 9
Main Street Market by Urban Farm Girl
Midway Village Museum
6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
$8 adults, $5 children (ages 8-17), free for museum members
Main Street Market is an open-air market hosted by Urban Farmgirl – nestled on the grounds of Midway Village Museum. Shop over 150 vendors from across the Midwest – handmade artisans and purveyors of vintage goods – while enjoying amazing food and local music on three different stages. Information: (815) 985-9918. Durand Biker Bash & Chili Shootout, Durand Downtown Square, 11 a.m.-8 p.m, free admission. The event was created to raise funds and awareness for Juvenile Diabetes Research and includes a free bike show, free chili tasting and free entertainment. Information: (815) 248-2991.
Alley Walk
Bethesda Covenant Church
2101 E. State St., Rockford
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
free admission
The walk includes nine garages full of books, furniture, Saks Fifth Alley, women’s clothing, hardware, celebrations, men’s clothing, granny’s attic, children’s clothes and toys, vintage and collectibles. There will also be entertainment all day. Free shuttle parking at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave. Information: (815) 397-4212.
Swedish Crayfish Party, presented By Erlander Home Museum and Swedish Historical Society
Nordic Cultural Center
327 S. 3rd St., Rockford
7-11 p.m.
$60 non-member, $50 member
Traditional Swedish late summer party where slurping is expected, singing is mandatory, paper hat and bib attire is required. This seasonal feast will feature traditional delicacies including an abundance of crayfish, salmon, meatballs, cheeses, and “västerbottenpaj” (cheese quiche). A cash bar, welcome drink, and a snaps (aquavit) tasting.
SEPT. 10
Winnebago County Cemetery Bus Tour
presented by Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum
Parking Lot, 211 N. Main St., Rockford
3-7 p.m.
$40 per person in advance
This tour is a fund raiser for the Rockford Historical Society. Attendees will take a bus ride through Winnebago County’s history by visiting several cemeteries and hearing the stories of the first settlers to this area. We will also be treated to a fabulous buffet dinner at the Command Post Restaurant. Cost of dinner is included in the price. There is a bathroom on the bus. Information: (815) 871-4239.
Strings on Sunday – A Mid-afternoon Music Series
Anderson Japanese Gardens
318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford
2-3:30 p.m.
free for garden members, regular admission price for non-members
Strings on Sunday is a place for the community to gather and enjoy chamber-style music with a contemporary twist. Performances include a mix of popular show tunes, pop music, bluegrass and classical selections. MIYUMI Project will perform. Information: (815) 229-9390.
