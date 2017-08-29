–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH SEPT. 4

Hello from Japan

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.,

$8 per person, free for members and children age one and under

Children will have fun learning about life in present-day Japan in this playful and interactive exhibit. Families will be transported to two distinct areas of Tokyo that exist side by side: one serene and exquisite, the other, too cute for words. Information: (815) 963-6769.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Bittersweet Observations

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$7 adult admission, free for members

The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics

The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

SEPT. 1

First Fridays – Art, Music, Food and Shopping in Downtown Rockford

presented By The Element

downtown Rockford

Various art galleries, shops and music venues. Information: (779) 537-5319.

Shop the Blocks in Downtown Rockford

presented by River District Association

3-8 p.m.

Businesses encompassing the downtown area will bring their businesses outside to offer sidewalk sales and alfresco dining. Additionally, a few select parking spaces will be turned into temporary interactive open-air “parklets”.

SEPT 2

Off The Waterfront Block Party

District Bar & Grill

205 W. State St., Rockford

6 p.m.

$10

Party features Boy Band Review, Girl Power Night and The Gilligans. A Full food and drink menu is available inside and outside. Rain or shine. 21 and over show. Information: (815) 977-4524.

NASCAR Racing – Prelude to the Championship

Rockford Speedway

9572 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park

7:05 p.m.

$5 to $24

A full night of racing features the Stanley Steemer NASCAR Late Models, Bargain Hunter Sportsman, Miller Lite American Short Trackers, Kickstart Roadrunners and the Northern Vintage Stock Car Series. Information: (815) 633-1500.

SEPT. 3

Sayonara Means Farewell

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$8, free for members and children under age 1

Walk a Tokyo streetscape to explore the progressive, youth-inspired contemporary culture of Japan. Then cross the bridge to experience an ancestral heritage that still exists harmoniously side by side in a bustling city. Invent your own mascot, dress up in the kawaii shop, practice katakana writing, or tie a wish to the tree one more time before Hello From Japan says goodbye. Information: (815) 963-6769.

RAMP River Run

City Market Pavilion

202 Market St., Rockford

6:30 a.m. registration

RAMP and OrthoIllinois are partnering to offer the annual 3K Walk/Wheel, 5K Run, Half Marathon, and a Kids Fun Run! All proceeds from these events will go directly to RAMP. Information: (815) 968-7467.

SEPT. 4

Rockford Labor Day Parade

downtown Rockford 6th Ave. and 7th St.

10 a.m.

The annual Labor Day Parade begins at 6th Avenue and 7th Street heading north; turns west onto State Street; turns south onto Wyman Street and ends at Davis Park. Information: (815) 986-4822.

SEPT. 5

Sons of Norway Program: Norway Through My Len

presented Valhall Lodge of Rockford

North Suburban Library

6340 N. 2nd St., Loves Park

5 p.m. dinner, 5:30 p.m. program.

Chuck Christiansen will take you on a journey in search of his Norwegian roots. The trip of a lifetime, which he always wanted to take, began with a gifted excursion from his church family. Along the way he let his camera capture many memories that he would like to share with you! Although the grand adventure didn’t include all parts of Norway, you will likely enjoy the rugged beauty that he has come to cherish. Finding his relatives was “the icing on the proverbial cake.” Information: (815) 624-4478.

SEPT. 8

Midway Hits the Fairways

Aldeen Golf Club & Practice Centre

1902 Reid Farm Rd., Rockford

11:30 a.m.

$110 per person

Have fun and support Midway Village Museum. Admission includes registration and lunch at 11:30 am, free bucket of balls for the driving range, shotgun start at 12:30 pm with cart, one drink coupon, on the course games, silent auction, 50-50 raffle, and hors d’oeuvers and men’s and women’s division awards to follow. Information: (815) 397-9112.

SEPT. 8-10.

Rockford Greek Fest 2017

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Grounds

108 N. 5th St. Rockford

5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday

free admission

Celebrate Greek heritage by offering authentic Greek foods such as souvlakia (pork shish-kabobs), Grecian chicken, rice pilaf and salad, spinach and cheese phyllo pies, loukaniko (Greek sausage), pastitso (layered beef and pasta with bechamel sauce, gyros in pita bread, saganaki (flaming cheese), hot dogs plus a pastry tent, Green wines and beers. Plus activities for children, entertainment and more. Information: (815) 963-8625.

Roscoe Lions Club Annual Fall Festival

Leland Park

10701 3rd St., Roscoe

5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday

The club hosts the village’s annual Fall Festival, featuring amusement rides, live music, parades and a raffles. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the Lions Club. Information: (815) 623-2435. SEPT. 9

Main Street Market by Urban Farm Girl

Midway Village Museum

6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

$8 adults, $5 children (ages 8-17), free for museum members

Main Street Market is an open-air market hosted by Urban Farmgirl – nestled on the grounds of Midway Village Museum. Shop over 150 vendors from across the Midwest – handmade artisans and purveyors of vintage goods – while enjoying amazing food and local music on three different stages. Information: (815) 985-9918. Durand Biker Bash & Chili Shootout, Durand Downtown Square, 11 a.m.-8 p.m, free admission. The event was created to raise funds and awareness for Juvenile Diabetes Research and includes a free bike show, free chili tasting and free entertainment. Information: (815) 248-2991.

Alley Walk

Bethesda Covenant Church

2101 E. State St., Rockford

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

free admission

The walk includes nine garages full of books, furniture, Saks Fifth Alley, women’s clothing, hardware, celebrations, men’s clothing, granny’s attic, children’s clothes and toys, vintage and collectibles. There will also be entertainment all day. Free shuttle parking at the Salvation Army, 500 S. Rockford Ave. Information: (815) 397-4212.

Swedish Crayfish Party, presented By Erlander Home Museum and Swedish Historical Society

Nordic Cultural Center

327 S. 3rd St., Rockford

7-11 p.m.

$60 non-member, $50 member

Traditional Swedish late summer party where slurping is expected, singing is mandatory, paper hat and bib attire is required. This seasonal feast will feature traditional delicacies including an abundance of crayfish, salmon, meatballs, cheeses, and “västerbottenpaj” (cheese quiche). A cash bar, welcome drink, and a snaps (aquavit) tasting.

SEPT. 10

Winnebago County Cemetery Bus Tour

presented by Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum

Parking Lot, 211 N. Main St., Rockford

3-7 p.m.

$40 per person in advance

This tour is a fund raiser for the Rockford Historical Society. Attendees will take a bus ride through Winnebago County’s history by visiting several cemeteries and hearing the stories of the first settlers to this area. We will also be treated to a fabulous buffet dinner at the Command Post Restaurant. Cost of dinner is included in the price. There is a bathroom on the bus. Information: (815) 871-4239.

Strings on Sunday – A Mid-afternoon Music Series

Anderson Japanese Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

2-3:30 p.m.

free for garden members, regular admission price for non-members

Strings on Sunday is a place for the community to gather and enjoy chamber-style music with a contemporary twist. Performances include a mix of popular show tunes, pop music, bluegrass and classical selections. MIYUMI Project will perform. Information: (815) 229-9390.

