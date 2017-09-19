–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

Winnebago County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 19, 2017
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Rockford City Market
Water Street at East State Street, Rockford
weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.
free admission
The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.
THROUGH SEPT. 30
Saturday Family Fun
Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm
5201 Safford Rd. Rockford
noon-5 p.m.
Bring the family out to the country to enjoy Saturday afternoons finding fun at Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. There’s a covered pony ring for children ages 1-7, the Children’s Farm Animal Barn with friendly farm animals, and horseback trail rides for riders age 8 and older. To complete their visit, families can relax together on a scenic hay ride through the meadows and woods. Information: (815) 987-8809.
THROUGH OCT. 1
Bittersweet Observations
Rockford Art Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$7 adult admission, free for members
The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .
THROUGH OCT. 28
North End City Market
Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford
weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
free admission
The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.
THROUGH NOV. 5
Bruce Munro: LIGHT
Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens
1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford
varying admission prices and entry times
Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics
The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”
SEPT. 20
Understanding the First World War – A Century Later
Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum
211 N. Main St., Rockford
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
$12 includes lunch
Event explores America’s involvement in World War One. This lecture series will expand knowledge of the war and understand America’s developing role on the world stage.
SEPT. 21
Earth, Wind & Fire Community Fireside Program
Nature at The Confluence Environmental Learning Center
306 Dickop St., South Beloit
6:30-8 p.m.
free
Fall Equinox Celebration. Information: (815) 200-6910.
Chabana & Zen Aesthetics
Anderson Japanese Gardens
318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford
7 p.m.
free for members, $5 for non-members
Professor Gunji will give a brief history of Japanese flower arranging (Ikebana) and will explain the characteristics and functions of tea flowers (chabana). She will also demonstrate various styles of ikebana arrangements featuring chabana. Information: (815) 229-9390.
SEPT. 22
Quintet Attacca
Mendelssohn Hall
406 N. Main St., Rockford
7:30 p.m.
$30 adults, $6 students
One of the Midwest’s most dynamic wind ensembles, Quintet Attacca has performed for audiences from Europe to New York and concert halls all over Chicagoland. The group prides itself on its innovative programming, presenting concerts that are both accessible and cutting-edge. Information: (815) 964-9713
SEPT. 22-23
JustGoods Anniversary Bash
201 7th St., Rockford
6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday
Celeebrate JustGoods’ anniversary with door prizes, food, live music, product talks, shopping with special pricing on some items, and activities for kids. Emily Herd will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Information: (815) 965-8903.
SEPT. 23
Children’s Safe Habor 7th Annual Dodgeball Tournament
UW Health Sports Factory
305 S. Madison St., Rockford
9 a.m., registration 8:30 a.m.
$20 per player
The round-robin tournament offers a 32-team maximum with teams made up of 6-12 players of at least 16 years of age. All proceeds will help support Children’s Safe Harbor safe child exchange services. Information: (815) 316-7772.
Worldwide Day of Play
Discovery Center Museum
711 N. Main St., Rockford
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$8 per person, free for members and children ages one and younger
Get off the couch and play on this official day to turn off electronics. Features a scavenger hunt, indoor dodge ball, virtual snow boarding competition and more. Included with Museum admission. Information: (815) 963-6769.
SEPT. 23-24
World War II Days
Midway Village Museum
6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
$14 adults, $8 children 3-17, $12 free for Vets and active duty personnel
The largest World War II re-enactment in the Midwest brings together 1,300 reenactors and more than 60 authentic vehicles for this one-of-a-kind special event. Tour encampments, watch skirmishes and large-scale narrated battles, listen to lectures and musical performances, and enjoy several new activities in 2017. Information: (815) 397-9112.
