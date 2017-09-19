–Winnebago County Calendar of Events

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Rockford City Market

Water Street at East State Street, Rockford

weekly on Fridays, 3:30-8:30 p.m.

free admission

The market is an open air public market featuring locally grown and made items including vegetables, fruit, meat, cheese, flowers, herbs, baked goods, artisans, prepared food, local beer and wine. There is weekly live entertainment in two areas, kids’ activities, and cooking demos. Information: (815) 988-2825.

THROUGH SEPT. 30

Saturday Family Fun

Lockwood Park Trailside Equestrian Centre and Children’s Farm

5201 Safford Rd. Rockford

noon-5 p.m.

Bring the family out to the country to enjoy Saturday afternoons finding fun at Rockford Park District’s Lockwood Park. There’s a covered pony ring for children ages 1-7, the Children’s Farm Animal Barn with friendly farm animals, and horseback trail rides for riders age 8 and older. To complete their visit, families can relax together on a scenic hay ride through the meadows and woods. Information: (815) 987-8809.

THROUGH OCT. 1

Bittersweet Observations

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$7 adult admission, free for members

The show explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation, and installations by Casey Riordan Millard, Jenny Mathews, Sarah Reed-McNamara and Jeremy Klonicki. Information: (815) 968-2787 .

THROUGH OCT. 28

North End City Market

Intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford

weekly on Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

free admission

The market is full of fresh, local products and food and will be a nice place for the community to gather to shop, eat, and socialize. Information: (815) 977-5124.

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

varying admission prices and entry times

Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics

The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

SEPT. 20

Understanding the First World War – A Century Later

Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum

211 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

$12 includes lunch

Event explores America’s involvement in World War One. This lecture series will expand knowledge of the war and understand America’s developing role on the world stage.

SEPT. 21

Earth, Wind & Fire Community Fireside Program

Nature at The Confluence Environmental Learning Center

306 Dickop St., South Beloit

6:30-8 p.m.

free

Fall Equinox Celebration. Information: (815) 200-6910.

Chabana & Zen Aesthetics

Anderson Japanese Gardens

318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford

7 p.m.

free for members, $5 for non-members

Professor Gunji will give a brief history of Japanese flower arranging (Ikebana) and will explain the characteristics and functions of tea flowers (chabana). She will also demonstrate various styles of ikebana arrangements featuring chabana. Information: (815) 229-9390.

SEPT. 22

Quintet Attacca

Mendelssohn Hall

406 N. Main St., Rockford

7:30 p.m.

$30 adults, $6 students

One of the Midwest’s most dynamic wind ensembles, Quintet Attacca has performed for audiences from Europe to New York and concert halls all over Chicagoland. The group prides itself on its innovative programming, presenting concerts that are both accessible and cutting-edge. Information: (815) 964-9713

SEPT. 22-23

JustGoods Anniversary Bash

201 7th St., Rockford

6-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday

Celeebrate JustGoods’ anniversary with door prizes, food, live music, product talks, shopping with special pricing on some items, and activities for kids. Emily Herd will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. Information: (815) 965-8903.

SEPT. 23

Children’s Safe Habor 7th Annual Dodgeball Tournament

UW Health Sports Factory

305 S. Madison St., Rockford

9 a.m., registration 8:30 a.m.

$20 per player

The round-robin tournament offers a 32-team maximum with teams made up of 6-12 players of at least 16 years of age. All proceeds will help support Children’s Safe Harbor safe child exchange services. Information: (815) 316-7772.

Worldwide Day of Play

Discovery Center Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$8 per person, free for members and children ages one and younger

Get off the couch and play on this official day to turn off electronics. Features a scavenger hunt, indoor dodge ball, virtual snow boarding competition and more. Included with Museum admission. Information: (815) 963-6769.

SEPT. 23-24

World War II Days

Midway Village Museum

6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

$14 adults, $8 children 3-17, $12 free for Vets and active duty personnel

The largest World War II re-enactment in the Midwest brings together 1,300 reenactors and more than 60 authentic vehicles for this one-of-a-kind special event. Tour encampments, watch skirmishes and large-scale narrated battles, listen to lectures and musical performances, and enjoy several new activities in 2017. Information: (815) 397-9112.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events–