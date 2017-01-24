Winnebago County Events

JAN 28-MARCH 5

In Full Bloom: The Orchid Exhibit

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford

Tuesdays-Fridays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-3 pm.

admission: adults $6/$8 | Seniors & Veterans $4 residents/$6 non-residents, ages 5-17 $4/$6, ages 3-4 $1/$2, under 2 free.

It may be the depth of winter, but Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens is teeming with color! Our annual orchid exhibit is sure to impress, with hundreds of tropical orchids creatively displayed in the warm tropical exhibition area. Orchid sales and orchid vendors, presentations and workshops – there’s something for everyone.

Information: (815) 987-8858

THROUGH JAN. 29

Deconstructing the American Landscape – Art Exhibition,

Rockford Art Museum

711 N. Main St., Rockford

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

admission $7 adults, $3 students senior.

Information: (815) 968-2787.

THROUGH APRIL 16

75th Anniversary Exhibit – “Rediscover Burpee”

Burpee Museum of Natural History – Woodward Hall

737 N. Main St., Rockford

through April 16, 2017

$10 adults, $9 children.

This new exhibit celebrates the 75-year history of Burpee Museum and is an opportunity for the community to rediscover the treasure trove of artifacts, specimens, and memorabilia in the museum collection alongside newly developed exhibits. Visitors will go back in time to see what makes Burpee Museum a local treasure and unique among the country’s best natural history museums.

JAN. 25-28

Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition

Sinnissippi Park

1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford

sunrise-10:30 p.m., rescheduled from Jan 18-21.

Awards ceremony Saturday Jan. 28 1 p.m.

free admission.

Teams from around the state will compete in Rockford for the right to represent Illinois in the 2018 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. High school teams from the Rockford area will compete in a separate division. Limited parking is available at Sinnissippi Park. Additional parking is available at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens just west of Sinnissippi Park across N. Second Street. Information: (815) 987-8800.

JAN. 26-28

Rockford University Orchesis Dance Company in Concert

Maddox Theatre, Clark Arts Center

Rockford University

7:30 p.m.

$12 adults, $9 students and seniors.

JAN. 27

Luther College Nordic Choir Midwest Tour

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

3300 Rural St. Rockford

4 p.m.

free will offering.

The choir, under the direction of guest conductor Jeffrey Douma, will perform selections from the following: “Jubilate Deo” by Benjamin Britten, “The Road Home” by the late Stephen Paulus, and “Always Singing” by Dale Warland, as well as hymn arrangements, spirituals, and the traditional Nordic Choir closing piece, “O Lord God” by Pavel Chesnokov. Information: (815) 399-0531.

JAN. 27-28

Anansi – A Children’s Ballet, presented by Rockford Dance Company

Nordlof Center

118 N. Main St., Rockford

The balleIt is based on one of the great folk heroes of the world. Anansi the Spider is a rogue, mischief maker and a wise, lovable create who triumphs over larger foes. Information and tickets: (815) 963-3341

JAN 28

Family Winter Walk

Severson Dells Nature Center

8786 Montague Rd., Rockford,

10 a.m.-noon

Put on layers and head off trail withGreg Keilback for a moderately challenging hike over the hills of Severson Dells. On this family-friendly hike, we will explore areas of the preserve not seen from the trail. Register at www.seversondells.com/community-programming-1/ or call (815) 335-2915.

Jason Kollum – See a Juggler, Be a Juggler

Nordlof Center, J.R. Sullivan Theater

118 N. Main St., Rockford

11 a.m., free

Professional juggler and entertainer Jason Kollum presents an interactive, total-participation program where kids become the juggler. First, it’s the Rock n’ Roll Variety Juggling Show with comedy, tons of audience participation, and huge balancing and juggling stunts. The fun continues with the hands-on skills workshop where everybody gets to try. Information: (815) 965-7606

FEB. 4

Walk Like a Yeti at Rockton Yeti Fest

presented by Rocktown Adventures

Village of Rockton,

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$15 for age 12 and under

Snowshoeing, Ice Skating and shops galore await you. Take in all the fun a Midwestern winter has to offer! During the event you can learn to “Walk Like a Yeti” during the snowshoe portion of the event from 9-12 at Thunder Rock Prairie. Ice Skating will take place in downtown Rockton all day.

FEB. 5

Verses & Flow Freedom Baptist Church

presented by Freedom Baptist Church

University of Illinois College of Medicine

1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford

11:15 a.m

free.

Come one, come all and enjoy yourself at this Black History Month Tribute to Black Music. Information: (779) 777-0350.

Movies on Main

Nordlof Center

118 N. Main St., Rockford,

4 and 6 p.m.

free.

The venue is general seating. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. The BFG at 4 p.m., The Jungle Book at 6 p.m.