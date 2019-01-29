Where to find a warming center in Winnebago, Boone counties

Potential record-breaking cold temperatures are expected by late Tuesday and early Wednesday and governments and private and public entities plan to have warming centers open to aid residents.

Hours and availability vary. Call ahead to ensure location is open

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

• The Carpenter’s Place, 1149 Railroad Ave. Rockford, Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State Rockford, Women’s Crisis Center (Women and Children Only)

Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. , Men’s Crisis Center Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Pecatonica Village Hall, 405 Main St. Pecatonica, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

• Village of Machesney Park, 300 Roosevelt Rd. Machesney Park , Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY

• Salvation Army, 422 S. Main St. Belvidere, Monday-Friday, 9-11:45 a.m., 1-4 p.m.

• Belvidere Public Safety Building, 615 N. Main St. Belvidere, Monday-Sunday, 24 hours

• Illinois Dept. of Human Services, Family Community Resource Center, 171 Executive Parkway Rockford , Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.(besides State and Federal holidays)

• Belvidere Oasis/Illinois Tollway, East of Belvidere Toll Plaza on I90 , Monday-Sunday, 24 hours