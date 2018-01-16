–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Jan. 17 – Jan. 28

THROUGH JAN. 28

“Misfits” – Art Exhibition and Related Programming, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 a.m., $7 adults, $3 seniors and students, free for members and children under 12. Information: (815) 968-2787.

THROUGH FEB. 28

Exhibition – 1960s: The Generation of Love and War, Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford,10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, $7 adults, $5 children ages 3-17, free for children up to age 2 and museum members. The temporary exhibition invites visitors to take a journey back in time to examine some of the major topics and events that occurred during the 1960s and how it impacted the Rockford area. Information: (815) 397-9112.

JAN. 17

Brews & Views: “Cool Runnings”, Prairie Street Brewing Co., 200 Prairie St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m., $5. Celebrate the 2018 Winter Olympics with one of the all-time greatest underdog sports comedies

JAN. 17-20

Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford, free admission, donations welcome. As many as 40,000 visitors view these massive works of snow art each year. Teams from around the state will compete in Rockford for the right to represent Illinois in the 2019 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, and high school teams from the Rockford area will compete in the high school division the same week. Information: (815) 987-8800.

JAN. 19

Coffee with the Curator: Misfits, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m., donations accepted. Get a behind-the-scenes look into the process of curating feature exhibition Misfits with RAM Curator Carrie Johnson before it closes Jan. 28. Information: (815) 968-2787.



Duo Sonidos, Mendelssohn Hall 406 N. Main St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m., $30 adults, $6 students. Duo Sonidos brings together the talents of violinist William Knuth and classical guitarist Adam Levin in a surprising chamber combination that is simultaneously sophisticated and approachable. Information: (815) 964-9713.



Broadway at the Coronado – Jay Owenhouse: The Authentic Illusionist, Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford, 8 p.m. The legendary escape artist and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, will appear in his “Dare to Believe!,” an illusion spectacular.

JAN. 20

Broadway at the Coronado – Jay Owenhouse: The Authentic Illusionist, Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford, 8 p.m. Experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling. Information: (815) 968-0595.



Spring Awakening – The Musical, Nordlof Center, J.R. Sullivan Theatre, 118 N. Main St., Rockford, prices vary. Spring Awakening is a rock musical based on the German play by Frank Wedekind. Set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer struggle with many relevant issues that arise at this stage in their lives. Information: (608) 520-5192.



World War I Symposium, Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $35 adults, $20 students, $25 museum members. Three presentations scheduled: he Peace That Failed: The Treaty of Versailles and the League of Nations – Presented by Dr. John M. Cooper, a national expert on Woodrow Wilson; A Divided Land: World War I and American Domestic Politics – Presented by Dr. Ross A. Kennedy, chair of the history department at Illinois State University; The Great War and the US Army, 1917-1941 – A First Glimpse of Global Power – presented by Dr. Paul Herbert, U.S. Army colonel, retired and executive director of the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park. Information: (815) 397-9112.

Free Community Lunch, Berg Hall, Aquin Elementary School, 202 W. Pleasant, Freeport., 11:30 a.m. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will provide a free hot meal on the third Saturday of the month. All are welcome. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Information: (815) 232-4687.

JAN. 20-28

Winterfest, Lena area, various times. The Lena Area Special Event Runners (L.A.S.E.R.) hosts this special community event which kicks off on Jan. 20 at Coach’s Golf & Grill, 621 W. Lena Street and continues through the week with events including a performance by Nashville recording artist, Corey Cox, crowning of the King and Queen of Winterfest, a Scavenger Hunt, pancake breakfast, kids games, bed races and more. Information: (815) 275-0714.

JAN. 21

Star Wars Sunday, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $8 per person, free for members. Create your own light saber, practice Jedi skills, and evade storm troopers. Journey through hyperspace to different worlds in the planetarium, re-compile a droid, navigate an X-Wing through the asteroid field, and assist Princess Leia in battling the evil Empire. Information: (815) 963-6769.



JAN. 24

REO Speedwagon, Coronado Performing Arts Center 314 N. Main St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m., $36-$174. Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon is a band where the main constant over the decades is a never-ending desire to give their all to their fans, year in and year out. Information: (815) 968-0595.

JAN. 25-27

Orchesis Dance Concert, presented By Rockford University Performing Arts, Clark Arts Center, Maddox Theatre, 5050 E. State St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m., $9-$12. Orchesis, was originally founded by the late Professor Jayne Poor, who is remembered for her passionate dedication to dance as an artist and educator. Now under the direction of Professor Amy Wright, students and guest artists perform selected original sets. Information: (815) 226-4100.



–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Jan. 17 – Jan. 28–