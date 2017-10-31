–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 9

THROUGH NOV. 5

Bruce Munro: LIGHT, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, varying admission prices and entry times. Call (815) 987-8858 for specifics. The exhibition, Munro’s eighth large-scale garden exhibition in the U.S., allows visitors to literally see the gardens in a new light. The gardens and Conservatory will provide a stunning backdrop for eight sculptures, including Munro’s iconic “Field of Light” and “Water-Towers.”

THROUGH JAN. 14, 2018

Great Balls of Fire! Comets, Asteroids, Meteors, Discovery Center Museum 711 N. Main St.

Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $10 (including museum admission), free for members. Come explore the mysteries of other celestial objects at Discovery Center’s new temporary exhibition.

THROUGH JAN. 28, 2018

“Misfits” – Art Exhibition and Related Programming, Rockford Art Museum 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $7, $3 seniors and students, free for members and children under age 12. Misfits surveys 1960s biker subculture through film, literature, and Danny Lyon’s iconic photography portfolio, The Bikeriders. This 15-week feature exhibition incorporates a portion of that decade’s social landscape, exploring the influence the movement made on filmmakers, authors, and artists during this turbulent era.

NOV. 1

Winnebago’s First Families, presented By Winnebago Community Historical Society, Winnebago Public Library, 210 N. Elida St., Winnebago, 6:30 p.m., free. Join Town Historian John Rowley for an interactive conversation about some of the first families to settle in Winnebago Township—the Holt family, the Hudson family, the Merryfield family, the Schoonmaker family and the Weldon family.

NOV. 2

Good Morning Rockford, Hilton Garden Inn, 7675 Walton St , Rockford, 7:30 a.m. Breakfast, prizes and networking with local area businesses. Bring a donation of wrapped toilet paper, diapers or baby care items to be entered into drawings for prizes given away every 15 minutes. (must be present to win)

Celebrate Day of the Dead, Ethnic Heritage Museum 1129 S. Main St., Rockford, 5:30 p.m. A special Altar will honor deceased loved ones. Visitors may add remembrance memorabilia there. This Mexican tradition includes face painting. Information: (815) 962-7402



NOV. 3

Perry Pitney Memorial Music Festival, presented By Rockford Rescue Mission, Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum 211 N. Main St., Rockford, 7 p.m., $30. The Festival features Mo Pitney with special guest Luke Pitney. Tickets are available for purchase online, at Rockford Rescue Mission or at Restoration Cafe. Information: (815) 965-5332.



First Fridays – Art, Music, Food and Shopping, downtown Rockford, various art galleries, shops and music venues. Each month downtown art galleries, shops, music and theater venues work together to stay open late providing great new art, music and goods. Information: (779) 537-5319.



NOV. 4

77th Annual Veterans Dinner, presented by Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, Giovanni’s Restaurant & Conference Center, 610 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford, 5:30 p.m., $35 per person, $280 per table. The dinner has been a tradition in Rockford for over 75 years bringing together people from the government sector, the private sector and veterans from all walks of life to honor the veterans in our community. This year’s keynote speaker is COL (Ret.) Steven A. Baker, Scorpion Battalion SAI.

All Aboard! Model Train Show, Midway Village Museum 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $7 adults, $5 child aged 3-17. Visitors will view over a dozen train models which include model buildings and scenery to create an amazing miniature world. Experts will be on hand to share information about their trains. Information: (815) 397-9112.



NOV. 5

Smashing Pumpkins, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 1 p.m., $8, free for members and children under age 1. Convert your porch décor into a pumpkin projectile and explore Newton’s laws of motion using our giant trebuchet! Or add your carved creation to a colossal orange edifice for target practice! Plus, construct a mini-catapult of your own, create a craft, design autumn artwork, and fashion a feeder for feathered friends. Information: (815) 963-6769.

NOV. 5-6

Charisma 2017 – Luncheon and Holiday Market, presented By Winnebago County Medical Society Alliance, Tebala Event Center 7910 Newburg Rd, Rockford, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. boutique and luncheon, market is free, luncheon is $60. Join Janice Kaplan, New York Times best selling author of The Gratitude Diaries, as she talks about how a year of living gratefully changed her life. Shop the holiday market, full of luxury boutiques and unique handmade items. All proceeds benefit Rockford community organizations and fund scholarships for area students.

NOV 9

End of the Year Gardening – Winnebago County Extension Office 1040 N. 2nd St.

Rockford, IL. November 9, 5:30pm-6:30pm. Price Free admission | Pre-registration requested. Join Jeff White, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener, to learn how to make sure your garden is ready for winter. Jeff will also share ideas on how you can extend the growing season next year. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact the Winnebago County Extension Office at 815-986-4357.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 9–