–Winnebago County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 18

THROUGH APRIL 28

Illinois History Sale, presented By Rockford Urban Ministries, JustGoods Fair Trade Store 201 7th St.

Rockford, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission. For sale are old maps for the early 1800s showing Illinois in various imaginings; political prints of local and state politicians including Abraham Lincoln, former Governor Dan Walker, and John B. Anderson; old photographs, water colors, posters, knickknacks, and sculptures. All proceeds from the Illinois History Sale benefit Rockford Urban Ministries, an outreach of 25 area congregations working in the city. T

THROUGH MAY 13

Special Exhibit: Curious George – Let’s Get Curious!, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $1 members, $11 public. Based on the familiar characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s classic stories, the Curious George exhibit inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play. Information: (815) 963-6769.

Lunch & Learn: Food as Medicine, 3333 Maria Linden Dr., Rockford, noon-1 p.m., $15 per person, $10 members. Food is medicine, and what we eat affects us mentally and physically. This presentation will discuss some of the drawbacks of the Standard American Diet, and how it may contribute to chronic disease. We will also discuss food cravings, inflammatory vs . anti-inflammatory foods, and recommendations for a whole food diet for optimal health. Information: (815) 877-0118.

THROUGH JUNE 3

Simply Spring: The Butterfly Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Celebrate the arrival of spring at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens and experience the magical world of butterflies. $6 adult members, $4 senior members, veterans and youth ($2 more for non-residents0. Information: 815-987-8858.

APRIL 11

2018 Art Talks: Who, What Wear, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 11:30 a.m. lunch, lecture at noon, $15 members, $20 general public, $12 students. Annually presented by Women’s Art Board of Rockford Art Museum, this year’s three-part series featured a series of engaging talks. Information: (815) 968-2787.

You Are A Leader, presented By Rockford Network of Professional Women, Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club, 5151 Guilford Rd., Rockford, $50, ticket includes brunch and workshop, 7:30-11 a.m. Speaker Sharon Swing is the co-author of “Listen To My Life” and co-founder of oneLifeMaps.com, an organization dedicated to helping people review their life stories for the purpose of spiritual growth and meaningful action. She is energized by the clarity and courage people gain as they engage in their life stories as a spiritual practice.



–Winnebago County Calendar of Events April 11 – April 18–