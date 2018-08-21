–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 26

THROUGH AUG. 29

Rockton River Market, Old Settlers Park, 200 E. Hawick St., Rockton, weekly on Wednesday 4-8 p.m., free admission. Information: 815-624-7625

THROUGH AUG. 31

Annual Vintage Art Sale, presented By Rockford Urban Ministries, JustGoods Gallery, 201 7th St.

Rockford, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, free admission. Art has been donated by many members of the community and includes oils, prints and framed airtwork and is available for purchase at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the Vintage Art Sale benefit Rockford Urban Ministries, an outreach of 25 area congregations active in community development, neighborhood volunteers, and social justice issues. Information: 815-964-7111.

THROUGH SEPT. 2

A Mysterious & Deadly World – Temporary Exhibit, Burpee Museum of Natural History, 737 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sundays, $10 ages 13 and up, $9 ages 4-12. Museum members free. Meet over 30 different species of reptiles and amphibians. Examine, explore, and touch these living critters in Burpee Museum’s newest temporary exhibit.

THROUGH SEPT. 13

The Rockford Park District offers free walking tours of public art along the Rock River on select Thursdays starting from the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Tours will run on July 12, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13 beginning at 11 a.m. and feature 16 unique sculptures, some of which are works by local artists, and many of which were donated to the Park District. Information: 815-987-8858.

THROUGH SEPT. 14

Music on the Mall, Edgebrook – Outside Mary’s Market, 1639 N. Alpine Rd.,Rockford 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. In the event of inclement weather, Music on the Mall may be cancelled or moved. Information: 815-226-0212.

THROUGH SEPT. 28

Rockford City Market, 100 N. Water St., Rockford, weekly on Fridays starting at 3:30 p.m., free admission. The market features local growers and vendors who sell handmade products, including vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, cheeses, flowers, herbs, baked goods, wine and prepared food, as well as artisans and vendors with unique offerings. Most vendors originate within 150 miles of Rockford. Information: 815-977-5124

THROUGH SEPT. 30

The Rockford Midwestern Biennial 2018, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $7 adults, $3 seniors and students. he 75th presentation of Rockford Art Museum’s juried exhibition, which began in 1913 as an annual showcase of local artists, then expanded eligibility and was known as the Stateline Vicinity Show through 1998. It is now a biennial show that surveys new work by contemporary artists across the Midwest.

AUG. 23

2018 Rockford New Play Festival – Staged Reading, presented By West Side Show Room, Riverfront Museum Park Theater ,711 N. Main St.,Rockford, 6 p.m., free admission, donations accepted. The 2018 Rockford New Play Festival will present a staged reading of six new 10-minute plays.

Historic Walking Tour with Gary Anderson, presented By River District Association, West State Street and Wyman Street, Rockford,6-8 p.m., $25. The historic walking tour of downtown will be led by Gary Anderson of Gary W. Anderson Architects. The walking tour will include a history of historic properties and the many uses they have sustained over the past 150 years. Over 20 stops are included on the tour

AUG. 23-25

35th Annual Two Rivers Bluegrass Jam, Northern Illinois Coon & Fox Club, 12314 Harrison Rd.,

Harrison, 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, free admission, donations accepted. There are no paid bands. Bring your lawn chairs. This is an outdoor event. Everything is handicap accessible. Indoor restrooms and showers are available. No drugs or alcohol please. Camping available. Information: 815-335-2592.



AUG. 24-26

Cherry Valley Festival Days, Baumann, Park 218 S. Walnut St., Cherry Valley, open 5 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, $7 admission Friday-Saturday, $4 Sunday. The 30th annual Cherry Valley Festival Days features great food, a carnival, on-site activities and, the bands which make the summer music festival an event to remember. ! Activities include amusement rides, a cherry pie eating contest, a softball tournament, a craft fair, Scottish Highland Games, and live music on two stages.

AUG. 24

Links & Laughs Comedy Night, presented By Rockford Park District, Ingersoll Golf Course, 101 Daisyfield Rd., Rockford, 5 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 day of show. Features Chicago comedian Jay Harris at Ingersoll Golf Course (rain site: Ingersoll clubhouse). A variety of golf-themed contests with prizes will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the comedy show at 6 p.m. Information: www.golfrockford.org or call 815-968-7529.

YWCA La Voz Latina Annual Recognition Banquet, presented By YWCA Northwestern Illinois, Giovanni’s Restaurant & Conference Center, 610 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford, 5:30 p.m., $65 per person, $750 for table of eight. This event honors Colombian culture and includes a social hour, awards recognizing talent in our community, dinner, a program, and dancing. Information: 915-316-6126.

AUG. 24-26

Rockford Premiere, Minding the Gap, a Film by Bing Liu, presented By Mosaic World Film Festival, Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, $5. “Minding the Gap” is about three young men who bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.

AUG. 25

Science Saturday- Amazing Migrations, Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Rd.

Rockford, 10 a.m., free admission. There are so many animals and insects that migrate great distances, chasing ideal weather for their species. Come and learn about a few of the fantastic migrations, why they migrate, and how they know where they are going. What if humans had to migrate thousands of miles each year to survive? Enjoy live music from Animal Farm band at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm in The Grove (weather permitting).Information: 815-335-2915



AUG. 26

Midtown Ethnic Parade & Festival, Rockford Public School District Administration Building Grounds, 501 7th St., Rockford, noon, free. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Wyman Street and follows West and East State Streets to 7th Street, ending at the festival grounds. Cultural cuisine will be available for purchase from many food booths to taste the variety of delicious ethnic foods presented. Information: 815-997-5888



–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Aug. 22 – Aug. 26–