–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 29

THROUGH DEC. 22

Victorian Holiday Party at Barnes Mansion, Saturdays, 737 N. Main St., Rockford, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., $15. Enjoy holiday fun in the elegance of the historic Barnes Mansion. There will be cookies and hot chocolate, classic winter stories, fun victorian crafts and elegant photo opportunities. Learn about life in the late 1800s and early 1900s and how the Barnes family might have celebrated the holidays. Information: 815- 965-3433

THROUGH DEC. 29

Vintage Art Sale – Benefit presented By Rockford Urban Ministries, JustGoods Fair Trade Stor , 201 7th St.

Rockford, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, free admission. Art has been donated by many members of the community and includes oils, prints and framed artwork and is available for purchase at reasonable prices.



THROUGH DEC. 31

Festival of Lights, presented By Rockford Fire and Ice, Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 6-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, also 24 hours on Dec. 24-25 and 6-10 p.m. on Dec. 31., free.

THROUGH JAN. 2, 2019

Larsen’s Light Show, 42W891 Beith Road, Elburn, 510:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday. The show, features more than 1 million lights synchronized to seasonal music, was started in 2005 by Homeowner Brian Larsen and his family. The Light Show was the Top Winner of the ABC reality show competition The Great Christmas Light Fight. Information: www.larsenslightshow.com or call 630-365-3412.

THROUGH JAN. 5, 2019

Greetings from Rockford – Exhibition of Rockford Postcard Designs, J.R. Kortman Center for Design / Kortman Gallery, 107 N. Main St., Rockford, Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11-6 p.m. daily and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. As Rockford’s tourism industry has grown along with a renewed civic pride, a demand for local postcards is on the increase. For this reason, the Kortman Gallery is presenting original art works of souvenir postcard designs created by more than twenty local artists. Information: 815-968-0123.

THROUGH JAN. 6, 2019

All Aglow at Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, closed Monday. Come see sparkling holiday lights and beautiful floral displays inside the warm tropical conservatory. Outdoor grounds are also decorated for the season. Information: 815-987-8858

THROUGH JAN. 27

Dwellings, presented By Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $7 adults, $3 students/seniors, free for children under 12 nd RAM members. Dwellings features paintings, photography, sculptures and installations by Jacqueline Moses, Juan Fernandez, Joe Cassan, and Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg. Each creates artwork using houses and other architectural forms as subjects that challenge our notions of social, political and environmental issues.



THROUGH FEB. 3, 2019

Sinnissippi Station Model Garden Railroad Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, closed Monday, regular admission. Visitors are transported to a magical miniature world as six G-scale trains and trolleys run down, around, and above the lush indoor tropical setting of Nicholas Conservatory. Miniature Rockford landmarks and willow trestle bridges add to the enchanting ambiance. Information: 815-987-8858 .

DEC. 20

Winter Solstice Gathering and Luminary Walk, Nature at The Confluence Learning Center, 306 Dickop St., South Beloit, 6 p.m., free will donation. The winter solstice marks the longest night and shortest day of the year. On this darkest of nights, enjoy the warmth of the community fire, stroll the candle lit pathways, make s’mores in a toasty fire, listen to the sounds of the season and make pinecone bird feeders to hang outdoors for our feathered friends. Information: 815-200-6910.

DEC. 21

Macy’s presents Yes Virginia the Musical presented By Children’s Theater Project, Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St., Rockford, 7 p.m., $12 in advance, $15 at door. The story of Yes, Virginia is based on historical truths when eight-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon asked her father, Dr. Phillip O’Hanlon whether or not Santa Claus existed. Dr. O’Hanlon encouraged his daughter to write a letter to the editor of The Sun, a popular New York newspaper back in the mid to late 1800s. And so, the story of ‘Yes, Virginia There is a Santa Claus’ was born. Information 779-423-7291.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 29–