–Winnebago County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 15

THROUGH AUG. 2

Tuesday Evening in the Gardens, Anderson Japanese Gardens 318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, Tuesdays, 5 p.m., free for members, regular Garden admission for nonmembers, 5 p.m Features local, regional and nationally touring musicians. Guests may set up picnic areas starting at 5:00 pm. Food and beverages are available for purchase from local vendors. Carry-in picnic suppers are welcome – carry-in beverages are prohibited. Performances at 5:45 p.m. InformatIon: 815-229-9390

Music in the Park, Presented By Rockford Park District, Sinnissippi Park Music Shell, 1401 N. 2nd St., Rockford, recurring weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, 7 p.m., free. The summer outdoor performance series offering a variety of musical performers, styles, and genres. Arrive early for best seating.

THROUGH AUG. 29

Rockton River Market, Old Settlers Park, 200 E. Hawick St., Rockton, weekly on Wednesday 4-8 p.m., free admission. Information: 815-624-7625

THROUGH SEPT. 13

The Rockford Park District offers free walking tours of public art along the Rock River on select Thursdays starting from the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Tours will run on July 12, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13 beginning at 11 a.m. and feature 16 unique sculptures, some of which are works by local artists, and many of which were donated to the Park District. Information: 815-987-8858.

THROUGH SEPT. 14

Music on the Mall, Edgebrook – Outside Mary’s Market, 1639 N. Alpine Rd.,Rockford 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. In the event of inclement weather, Music on the Mall may be cancelled or moved. Information: 815 226-0212

THROUGH SEPT. 28

Rockford City Market, 100 N. Water St., Rockford, weekly on Fridays starting at 3:30 p.m., free admission. The market features local growers and vendors who sell handmade products, including vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, cheeses, flowers, herbs, baked goods, wine and prepared food, as well as artisans and vendors with unique offerings. Most vendors originate within 150 miles of Rockford. Information: 815-977-5124

THROUGH SEPT. 30

The Rockford Midwestern Biennial 2018, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $7 adults, $3 seniors and students. he 75th presentation of Rockford Art Museum’s juried exhibition, which began in 1913 as an annual showcase of local artists, then expanded eligibility and was known as the Stateline Vicinity Show through 1998. Now a biennial show that surveys new work by contemporary artists across the Midwest, the competition is open to original artwork in any medium created since the last biennial by residents of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, or Wisconsin. Information: 815-968-2787

THROUGH OCT. 26

HCC/Colonial Village Farmers Market, corner of Newburg Road and Alpine Road, Newburg Road Entrance, Rockford, weekly on Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information: (815-398-8109

JULY 11

Backpacking in the Midwest, Rocktown Adventures, 313 N. Madison St., Rockford, 6 p.m., $22. Rocktown Adventures and Rock Valley College team up to offer a 1 1/2 hour class revuewubg backpacking destinations within 8 hours of Rockford. Information related to trails, permits, and regulations will be covered. This class is offered as part of the Rock Valley College Community & Continuing Education program. To register or for more information, please visit https://www.rockvalleycollege.edu/Community/CCE/Recreation.cfm

JULY 11-15

Shrek, Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College, 3301 N. Mulford Road, Rockford, $10-$25. A Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. For tickets visit rvstartlight.com or call the box office at 815-921-2160.

JULY 12

The Rockford Plate — 1950s, Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford, 5:30-9 p.m., $55. Museum fundraiser will support its history education department. Enjoy the culinary themed silent auction, signature drinks, and our fabulous attendees. Information: (815) 397-9112.



–Winnebago County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 15–