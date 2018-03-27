–Winnebago County Calendar of Events March 28 – April 5

THROUGH MARCH 31

77th Young Artist Show: High School Division, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $7 adults, $3 students/seniors, free for members. Teachers at 18 schools within 50 miles of Rockford Art Museum submitted more than 1,000 pieces for consideration by this year’s jurors, who chose 149 pieces representing 113 students from 15 area schools.

Easter Bunny photos, CherryVale Mall 7200 Harrison Ave., Rockford,10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Sunday noon-6 p.m., free. The Easter Bunny is available for visits and photos at Center Court.

THROUGH APRIL 11

2018 Art Talks: Who, What Wear, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, Wednesdays, 11 a.m. doors open, lunch at 11:30 a.m., lecture at noon, $15 members, $20 general public, $12 students. Annually presented by Women’s Art Board of Rockford Art Museum, this year’s three-part series features engaging talks by Milwaukee costumer and art educator Wendy Schaller Crawford: “The Art of the Handbag” (February 14), “The Art of the Shoe” (March 14), and “Fashion in Art, Art in Fashion” (April 11). Information: (815) 968-2787.

THROUGH MAY 13

Special Exhibit: Curious George – Let’s Get Curious!, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $1 members, $11 public. Based on the familiar characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s classic stories, the Curious George exhibit inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play. Information: (815) 963-6769.

Lunch & Learn: Food as Medicine, 3333 Maria Linden Dr., Rockford, noon-1 p.m., $15 per person, $10 members. Food is medicine, and what we eat affects us mentally and physically. This presentation will discuss some of the drawbacks of the Standard American Diet, and how it may contribute to chronic disease. We will also discuss food cravings, inflammatory vs . anti-inflammatory foods, and recommendations for a whole food diet for optimal health. Information: (815) 877-0118.

THROUGH JUNE 3

Simply Spring: The Butterfly Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Celebrate the arrival of spring at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens and experience the magical world of butterflies. $6 adult members, $4 senior members, veterans and youth ($2 more for non-residents0. Information: 815-987-8858.

MARCH 28

Take a Closer Look: A Visual Exploration of the Prairies, Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Rd., Rockford, 7-8:30 p.m. Take a virtual walk with Joyce and John Mori, exploring through photography the hidden and often-missed beauty of our local prairies. Registration: www.seversondells.com/community-programming-1/ or 815-335-2915.

World Cafe Discussions of “Best of Enemies” presented By Rockford Public Library, Nordlof Center 118 N. Main St., Rockford, 7-9 p.m., free. A discussion of issues that speak to us personally from the play “Best of Enemies” will be facilitated by “815 Choose Civility.” The play focuses on a friendship that developed between a KKK leader and an African American woman civil rights activist in 1960s North Carolina. Information: 815-987-6626.

Young Rembrandt Art Classes, Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, 11 a.m.-noon, $10 members, $13 non-members, preregistration required. Young Rembrandts teaches children how to draw – the fundamental skill of all visual arts – using a sequential, ordered process. Information: 815-965-8146



MARCH 29

Special Jazz Event: Joel Baer Trio featuring Ben Bergmark, presented By Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, Emerson House 420 N. Main St., Rockford, 7 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 at door. Join Joel Baer, Ben Bergmark, and Aaron Whittier as they explore original compositions and their own take on standards in this special jazz event. A wine and cheese reception follows. Information: 815-964-9713



MARCH 30

Murder Mystery Dinner, Giovanni’s Restaurant & Conference Center, 610 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford, 6 p.m., $65 per person. All scripts are based on actual cold cases and are created in house. From the get go, the guests are seated with the performers and don’t even realize it until they die. The Dinner Detectives enter the room, proceed to interrogate guests, find clues and start the investigation. Information 815-398-6411.

MARCH 31

Me and My Canvas, Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, 2-5 p.m., $48. Painting class with local artist, Emily White including light refreshments, including wine. Information: 815-965-8146.

Science Saturday: Mmm-Mmm-Maple Sugaring, Severson Dells Nature Center, 8786 Montague Rd., Rockford, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn how and why the trees produce sap, which ones are best to tap (and why), how the sweet delights are made, and how science has modernized this ancient seasonal practice. Information: 815-335-2915.



APRIL 1

Community Easter Celebration, presented By Freedom “A Church Without Walls”, University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford, 11:15 p.m., free. This community Easter celebration featuring Easter eggs, cotton candy, appearances by your favorite Disney and Marvel characters including the Black Panther, the Easter Bunny, a balloon art show, and a message by Pastor Herbert L. Johnson, Jr. Information: 779-777-0350 or email pastorhjjr@gmail.com.

APRIL 4

The Joy of Writing, Womanspace, 3333 Maria Linden Dr. Rockford, 1-3 p.m., $20, $15 members.

Whether you have always wanted to write or simply want to experiment and express yourself in poetry or prose, this class will explore the wonders of writing for the pure joy of it.



APRIL 5

Celebrate the Masters, presented By Rockford Park District, Graystone Grill at Aldeen Golf Club, 1902 Reid Farm Rd., Rockford, 5-9 p.m., free admission. he public is invited to celebrate the Masters Golf Tournament and raise money for Rockford Park District’s Golf Outreach Daily Values program, which teaches area youth ages 5-18 the game of golf, along with life values. The sixth annual Celebrate the Masters Guest Bartender Night is for adults. Information: 815-990-3036.



