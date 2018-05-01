–Winnebago County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 5

THROUGH APRIL 28

Illinois History Sale, presented By Rockford Urban Ministries,Rockford, Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free admission. For sale are old maps for the early 1800s showing Illinois in various imaginings; political prints of local and state politicians including Abraham Lincoln, former Governor Dan Walker, and John B. Anderson; old photographs, water colors, posters, knickknacks, and sculptures. All proceeds from the Illinois History Sale benefit Rockford Urban Ministries, an outreach of 25 area congregations working in the city.

THROUGH MAY 6

Enchanted April, presented By Pec Playhouse Theatre, Pec Playhouse Theatre, 314 Main St.,Pecatonica, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Running through May 6, $14. When two frustrated London housewives decide to rent a villa in Italy for a holiday away from their bleak marriages, they recruit two very different English women to share the cost and the experience. There, among the wisteria blossoms and Mediterranean sunshine, they bloom again to rediscover themselves in ways that they could never have expected. Information: 815-239-1210

THROUGH MAY 13

Special Exhibit: Curious George – Let’s Get Curious!, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $1 members, $11 public. Based on the familiar characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s classic stories, the Curious George exhibit inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play. Information: (815) 963-6769.

Lunch & Learn: Food as Medicine, 3333 Maria Linden Dr., Rockford, noon-1 p.m., $15 per person, $10 members. Food is medicine, and what we eat affects us mentally and physically. This presentation will discuss some of the drawbacks of the Standard American Diet, and how it may contribute to chronic disease. We will also discuss food cravings, inflammatory vs . anti-inflammatory foods, and recommendations for a whole food diet for optimal health. Information: (815) 877-0118.

THROUGH JUNE 3

Simply Spring: The Butterfly Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Celebrate the arrival of spring at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens and experience the magical world of butterflies. $6 adult members, $4 senior members, veterans and youth ($2 more for non-residents0. Information: 815-987-8858.

MAY 4

First Fridays – Art, Music, Food and Shopping in Downtown Rockford. Each month downtown art galleries, shops, music and theater venues work together to stay open late providing great new art, music and goods. Information: 779-537-5319.



MAY 5

2018 Kubb Tournament, Kieselburg Park, 5801 Swanson Road, Roscoe, 8:45 a.m. check-in, free entry, donations accepted. The tournament will be 2-6 person teams. Kubb is a lawn game where the objective is to knock over wooden blocks kubbs by throwing wooden batons at them.

54th Annual Convocation to Honor Lincoln Laureates & Patriotic Concert, Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford, 5:30 p.m. Members of the Academy will honor outstanding Illinoisans with the state’s highest award – The Order of Lincoln. Information: 217-725-3125.



Victorian Village Opens For The Season, Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd.,Rockford, $7 adults, $5 children ages 3-17. Interpreters in Victorian costumes will lead tours exploring the life and culture of the 1890s-1910. The Village is located on 13 acres of the 148 acre Midway Village Museum campus and includes 26 structures and 10 Heritage Gardens. Tours last one hour with the last one starting at 3 pm. Information: 815-397-9112.



–Winnebago County Calendar of Events May 2 – May 5–