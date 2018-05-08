–Winnebago County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 14

THROUGH MAY 13

Special Exhibit: Curious George – Let’s Get Curious!, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $1 members, $11 public. Based on the familiar characters in H.A. and Margret Rey’s classic stories, the Curious George exhibit inspires young children’s natural curiosity as they explore early science, math and engineering through hands-on interactive play. Information: (815) 963-6769.

Lunch & Learn: Food as Medicine, 3333 Maria Linden Dr., Rockford, noon-1 p.m., $15 per person, $10 members. Food is medicine, and what we eat affects us mentally and physically. This presentation will discuss some of the drawbacks of the Standard American Diet, and how it may contribute to chronic disease. We will also discuss food cravings, inflammatory vs . anti-inflammatory foods, and recommendations for a whole food diet for optimal health. Information: (815) 877-0118.

THROUGH MAY 28

Exhibition: The Laura and John Fraser Collection, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily The collection surveys one of the most recent major gifts to Rockford Art Museum in its entirety. The Fraser Collection is a stellar compilation of 122 contemporary pieces by an international roster of 57 artists, including several local and regional artists. On view are paintings, prints, drawings, mixed media, sculptures, and ephemera. Information: 815-968-2787



THROUGH JUNE 3

Enchanted April, presented By Pec Playhouse Theatre, Pec Playhouse Theatre, 314 Main St.,Pecatonica, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Running through May 6, $14. When two frustrated London housewives decide to rent a villa in Italy for a holiday away from their bleak marriages, they recruit two very different English women to share the cost and the experience. There, among the wisteria blossoms and Mediterranean sunshine, they bloom again to rediscover themselves in ways that they could never have expected. Information: 815-239-1210.

Simply Spring: The Butterfly Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Celebrate the arrival of spring at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens and experience the magical world of butterflies. $6 adult members, $4 senior members, veterans and youth ($2 more for non-residents. Information: 815-987-8858.

MAY 9

Loaded Brush Paint Night at Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, 6-9 p.m., $35 members, $40 non-members. Participants must be 21 and over. The class will be held in Klehm Arboretum’s Pavilion if weather permits. Participants are given step-by-step instruction by Studio 317 seasoned painting instructors. Information: 815-965-8146.



Tipsy History, Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, 6:30 p.m., $20 adult, $18 adult member, must be age 21 and older. Visitors will learn how wine was made during the 1800s with a one-of-a- kind historic demonstration. Information and registration: 815-397-9112.

MAY 10

The Woman in Black, presented By Artists’ Ensemble Theater, Rockford University, Clark Arts Center, 5050 E. State St., Rockford, $30, $28 seniors (62-plus), $10 Students. Arthur Kipps hopes to exorcise the ghosts of his past. Join us for one of the most exciting, gripping and spine-chilling plays ever performed.

MAY 11-12

Annual Plant Sale, Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford,5-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.m-4 p.m. Saturday, $5 admission Friday, free on Saturday. The Spring Plant Sale includes hundreds of native plants from local yards. Afterward stroll the Klehm grounds to see what’s blooming. Information: 815-965-8146.



MAY 11

Autograph Dinner with Former NFL Player Tommie Harris, presented By Rockford Park District, Franchesco’s Ristorante, 7128 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, 6-8 p.m., $25 per person, $200 for table of 10.

Football fans and area youth will get a little one-on-one time with former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Tommie Harris. Tickets include one souvenir photo, plus sports memorabilia, a raffle, and giveaways. Purchase tickets online at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org or at any Rockford Park District Customer Service For more information, e-mail lamontjones@rockfordparkdistrict.org or call 815-987-8800 or 815- 962- 7469. Information on support for participants with disabilities is also available at 815-987-8800.

The Chocolate Soldier, presented By Rockford Operetta Party, Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 406 N. Main St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m., $10. This gem of a 20th-century operetta features the famous soprano aria, “My Hero.” Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/153815535450776/

Music on the Mall, Edgebrook – Outside Mary’s Market, 1639 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford, 6:30 p.m., Fridays through Sept. 14, free. For a complete schedule of performers, visit www.edgebrookshops.com/events/music-on-the-mall/

MAY 12-13

BirdFest 2018, presented By Sand Bluff Bird Observatory, Colored Sands Forest Preserve, 10602 Haas Rd. Rockton, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, $4 adults, $2 children ages 4-12. The event will feature live bird banding, nature hikes, kids’ activities, presentations from Illinois Young Birders, a food tent, gift shop, silent auction and more. Information: 815-629-2671.

MAY 12

North End City Market, intersection of North Main and Auburn Streets, Rockford, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 27. The North End Commons Farmers Market has been a weekly tradition for the people of the North End for many years. In 2015, the Rockford City Market team began managing the North End City Market in the same intersection but moved right across the street for better visibility. Information: 815-977-5124.

MAY 14

Music on Main: My Favorite Strings, presented By Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, Emerson House, 420 N. Main St., Rockford, 5:30 p.m., $15 adults, $6 students. MPAC’s Music on Main salon series celebrates regionally acclaimed classical musicians. Set in the intimate parlor of the historic Emerson House, this performance offers a true chamber music experience.

