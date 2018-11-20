–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 25

THROUGH DEC. 2

Nuncrackers: A Nunsense Christmas Musical, Pec Playhouse Theatre 314 Main St., Pecatonica, performances on Friday-Sunday, $14. . With brand new songs, including “Twelve Days Prior to Christmas,” “Santa Ain’t Comin’ to Our House,” “We Three Kings of Orient Are Us” and “It’s Better to Give than to Receive,” this show is filled with typical Nunsense humor, your favorite carols, and “Secret Santa” audience participation. Information: 815-239-1210.

THROUGH DEC. 16

Comets, Asteroids, and Meteors: Great Balls of Fire, presented By Discovery Center Museu, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Take yourself on an astronomical adventure as you climb into a “spaceship” and blast off to the asteroid belt and Jupiter on a mission to gather data about asteroids and comets. Role play as an “explorer-in-training” to gather data about differences asteroids and planets, and comets. Information: 815-963-6769.

THROUGH JAN. 5, 2019

Greetings from Rockford – Exhibition of Rockford Postcard Designs, J.R. Kortman Center for Design / Kortman Gallery, 107 N. Main St., Rockford, Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11-6 p.m. daily and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. As Rockford’s tourism industry has grown along with a renewed civic pride, a demand for local postcards is on the increase. For this reason, the Kortman Gallery is presenting original art works of souvenir postcard designs created by more than twenty local artists. Information: 815-968-0123.

NOV. 23-24

Grinchy Green Science, Discovery Center Museum , 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., free with center admission. Green bubbles, Grinch Goop, Whoville hats and more. Dabble in additional art and science activities during this weekend of family fun. Information: 815-963-6769.

NOV. 24

Sixth Annual “Stroll on State” Holiday Celebration in Downtown Rockford, afternoon through evening, free. “Merry and Bright: a downtown holiday” returns with Stroll on State, a spectacular holiday event to attend with your family and friends to get you in the holiday spirit. There are plenty of activities to do, decorations to see, and delicious food to eat at this sixth annual event celebrating the holiday season downtown. Information: www.gorockford.com

NOV. 24-25

“Messiah” presented by Rockford Choral Union, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave.

Rockford, 3 p.m. free. The performances feature four internationally known soloists, more than 120 singers representing 55 area churches, and a full Baroque orchestra with pipe organ and harpsichord. Information: 815-399-5516.



–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Nov. 21 – Nov. 25–