–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 -Oct. 31

THROUGH NOV. 11

Judge K. Patrick Yarbrough’s Sports Memorabilia Exhibit, Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford, Sundays 2-4 p.m., $7 individual, $15 family, free for members. Yarbrough is a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and this display will include memorabilia he has collected for decades. Other highlights in this exhibit are Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and Negro Leagues memorabillia.

Wings of Wonder: The Lorikeet Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, daily except Mondays. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Get an intimate look into the fascinating world of the lorikeet. Come “face-to-beak” with these always curious nectar-feeding birds. Lorikeets are known for their playful personalities, vibrant coloration, and their ability to mimic words and sounds.

Terttu Uibopuu: E.S.E. (East South East), Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $7 adults, $3 students/seniors, free for members and children under 12. This exhibit features 25 photographs by Estonian artist Terttu Uibopuu that reveal people and places in Estonia, New York, and Rockford that embody a quiet resilience in the face of daily adversity amidst long-term recovery from political occupation, natural disaster, or recession. Information: 815- 968-2787.

OCT. 24

A Paranormal Evening with Alice Cooper, Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford, 8 p.m., $39.50-$95. Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the original group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for. Informatyion: (800) 745-3000.

Serial Killer Trivia, Rockford Public Library, Rockton Centre Branch, 3112 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, 6:30 p.m., free. Do you think you know all there is about serial killers? Then, we challenge you to join us for this program. Put together a team or come on your own and we will match you up with one. Prizes awarded to the team with the most points. Information: (815) 966-2778.

OCT. 24-27

Spook-tacular Book Sale, Winnebago Public Library, 210 N. Elida St., Winnebago.Free admission except for $3 on Wednesday preview night.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 -Oct. 31–