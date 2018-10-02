–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 9

THROUGH NOV. 11

Judge K. Patrick Yarbrough’s Sports Memorabilia Exhibit, Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford, Sundays 2-4 p.m., $7 individual, $15 family, free for members. Yarbrough is a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and this display will include memorabilia he has collected for decades. Other highlights in this exhibit are Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and Negro Leagues memorabillia.

Wings of Wonder: The Lorikeet Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, daily except Mondays. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Get an intimate look into the fascinating world of the lorikeet. Come “face-to-beak” with these always curious nectar-feeding birds. Lorikeets are known for their playful personalities, vibrant coloration, and their ability to mimic words and sounds.

Terttu Uibopuu: E.S.E. (East South East), Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $7 adults, $3 students/seniors, free for members and children under 12. This exhibit features 25 photographs by Estonian artist Terttu Uibopuu that reveal people and places in Estonia, New York, and Rockford that embody a quiet resilience in the face of daily adversity amidst long-term recovery from political occupation, natural disaster, or recession. Information: 815- 968-2787.

OCT. 7

Paint the Town, Downtown DeKalb, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., free. Watch as NIU student organizations decorate the windows of businesses in downtown DeKalb. The windows will be scored for Huskie Pride and homecoming theme: “A Mission of Tradition.”

Etched in Stone Cemetery Walk, Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St., Sycamore, 1 p.m., $5 suggested donation. Sycamore History Museum will hold its annual Heritage Cemetery Walk. Those who want to take the one-hour tour should meet at the mourning house. For more information, call 815-895-5762.

OCT. 9

Tuesday Movie at the Library, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, 6:30 p.m., free. The library will be showing “TAG,” a 2018 comedy based on true events… whether you believe it or not. One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag — risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 9–