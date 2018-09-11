–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Sept. 12 -Sept. 22

THROUGH SEPT. 13

The Rockford Park District offers free walking tours of public art along the Rock River on select Thursdays starting from the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Tours will run on July 12, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13 beginning at 11 a.m. and feature 16 unique sculptures, some of which are works by local artists, and many of which were donated to the Park District. Information: 815-987-8858.

THROUGH SEPT. 14

Music on the Mall, Edgebrook – Outside Mary’s Market, 1639 N. Alpine Rd.,Rockford 6:30-8:30 p.m., free. In the event of inclement weather, Music on the Mall may be cancelled or moved. Information: 815-226-0212.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

Women in Jeopardy, presented By Artists’ Ensemble Theater, Rockford University, Clark Arts Center, 5050 E. State St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays (4 p.m. only on Sept. 22), 2 p.m. Sundays. Liz has a new man in her life and her best friends, Mary and Jo are really happy for her. Sort of. They want to be supportive, but they have a nagging suspicion that the new boyfriend is a serial killer. Information: 815- 394-5004.

THROUGH SEPT. 28

Rockford City Market, 100 N. Water St., Rockford, weekly on Fridays starting at 3:30 p.m., free admission. The market features local growers and vendors who sell handmade products, including vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, cheeses, flowers, herbs, baked goods, wine and prepared food, as well as artisans and vendors with unique offerings. Most vendors originate within 150 miles of Rockford. Information: 815-977-5124

THROUGH SEPT. 30

The Rockford Midwestern Biennial 2018, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $7 adults, $3 seniors and students. he 75th presentation of Rockford Art Museum’s juried exhibition, which began in 1913 as an annual showcase of local artists, then expanded eligibility and was known as the Stateline Vicinity Show through 1998. It is now a biennial show that surveys new work by contemporary artists across the Midwest.

THROUGH NOV. 11

Judge K. Patrick Yarbrough’s Sports Memorabilia Exhibit, Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford, Sundays 2-4 p.m., $7 individual, $15 family, free for members. Yarbrough is a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and this display will include memorabilia he has collected for decades. Other highlights in this exhibit are Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and Negro Leagues memorabillia.

Wings of Wonder: The Lorikeet Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St.

Rockford, daily except Mondays. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Get an intimate look into the fascinating world of the lorikeet. Come “face-to-beak” with these always curious nectar-feeding birds. Lorikeets are known for their playful personalities, vibrant coloration, and their ability to mimic words and sounds.

Terttu Uibopuu: E.S.E. (East South East), Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $7 adults, $3 students/seniors, free for members and children under 12. This exhibit features 25 photographs by Estonian artist Terttu Uibopuu that reveal people and places in Estonia, New York, and Rockford that embody a quiet resilience in the face of daily adversity amidst long-term recovery from political occupation, natural disaster, or recession. Information: 815- 968-2787.

SEPT. 13

Sport Stories, presented By Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Rockford Bank & Trust Pavilion at Aldeen Golf Club, 1902 Reid Farm Rd., Rockford, 11:30 a.m., $50 or $500 for table of 10. The 2018 Sport Stories — a fundraiser for the RACVB Charitable Foundation— features keynoter Nicole Briscoe, an ESPN SportsCenter anchor and Roscoe native. The 1998 Hononegah High School graduate has a storied track record in sports media, including present-day lead duties as host of the Indianapolis 500 on ABC and expansive racing broadcast experience on national radio and television. Information: 815-963-8111.

SEPT. 14

Mainstage Series – Stephen Williamson, Clarinet, Mendelssohn Hall, 406 N. Main St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m., $25 in advance, $30 at door, $6 students. Williamson is the principal clarinetist of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and a faculty member of DePaul University. He was recently a featured soloist with the CSO under the baton of John Williams, recording his Oscar-nominated score for the film “Lincoln.” Information: 815-964-9713.



Meet and Greet with Andre Dawson, The Collector’s Bench, 218 E. State St., Rockford, 6-7:30 p.m., $15-$45. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Dawson by getting an autograph and photo. If fans need something for Dawson to autograph, The Collector’s Bench will have items available for purchase. This event is limited to 150 people. Information: 815-708-7675.



SEPT. 15-16

70th Greenwich Village Art Fair, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St.,Rockford, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, $7 at gate, $5 in advance., free for ages 12 and under. Held rain or shine on the second weekend after Labor Day, the annual two-day outdoor event features up to 150 artists from around the region and across the nation, live music, local and regional vendors. Information: 815-968-2787.



SEPT. 16

Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Celebration and Fundraiser, presented By Irish Marching Society, Hope and Anchor English Pub, 5040 N. 2nd St., Loves Park, 2-7 p.m., free admission. Enjoy Hope and Anchor’s menu plus special Irish-themed food such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, cottage pie, corned beef, and cabbage. Hope and Anchor will donate 10% of net food sale proceeds to IMS. Donations help fund the St. Patrick’s Parade. Information: 815-964-0511.

SEPT. 19

Dialogue: Georgia O’Keeffe, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, noon-1 p.m., $5. Join RAM Curator Carrie Johnson and RAM Trustee Emeritus Dick Behr for a conversation about the life and loves of painter Georgia O’Keeffe, including her tumultuous relationship with photographer Alfred Stieglitz. Information: 815-968-2787.

SEPT. 22

Fall for Rockford, presented By River District Association, 100-200 blocks of North Main St., Rockford, 2-8 p.m., free admission. Rediscover Rockford’s best tastes, sights and sounds through downtown’s historic River District. More than a dozen restaurants will sell their signature menu items along with free entertainment on one stage. Information: 815-435-0194.



Glow in the Garden Festival, presented By Rockford Park District, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 6:30-9 p.m., free admission to grounds, fees for the 5-K run and lagoon lantern purchase. Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens invites the community to wear anything that glows, and experience its first Glow in the Garden Festival, a fun new evening event to celebrate the end of summer. Information: 815-987-8858.



