–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 22

THROUGH SEPT. 23

Women in Jeopardy, presented By Artists’ Ensemble Theater, Rockford University, Clark Arts Center, 5050 E. State St., Rockford, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays (4 p.m. only on Sept. 22), 2 p.m. Sundays. Liz has a new man in her life and her best friends, Mary and Jo are really happy for her. Sort of. They want to be supportive, but they have a nagging suspicion that the new boyfriend is a serial killer. Information: 815- 394-5004.

THROUGH SEPT. 28

Rockford City Market, 100 N. Water St., Rockford, weekly on Fridays starting at 3:30 p.m., free admission. The market features local growers and vendors who sell handmade products, including vegetables, fruit, eggs, meat, cheeses, flowers, herbs, baked goods, wine and prepared food, as well as artisans and vendors with unique offerings. Most vendors originate within 150 miles of Rockford. Information: 815-977-5124

THROUGH SEPT. 30

The Rockford Midwestern Biennial 2018, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, $7 adults, $3 seniors and students. he 75th presentation of Rockford Art Museum’s juried exhibition, which began in 1913 as an annual showcase of local artists, then expanded eligibility and was known as the Stateline Vicinity Show through 1998. It is now a biennial show that surveys new work by contemporary artists across the Midwest.

THROUGH NOV. 11

Judge K. Patrick Yarbrough’s Sports Memorabilia Exhibit, Ethnic Heritage Museum, 1129 S. Main St., Rockford, Sundays 2-4 p.m., $7 individual, $15 family, free for members. Yarbrough is a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and this display will include memorabilia he has collected for decades. Other highlights in this exhibit are Chicago Bears, Blackhawks and Negro Leagues memorabillia.

Wings of Wonder: The Lorikeet Exhibit, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, daily except Mondays. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Get an intimate look into the fascinating world of the lorikeet. Come “face-to-beak” with these always curious nectar-feeding birds. Lorikeets are known for their playful personalities, vibrant coloration, and their ability to mimic words and sounds.

Terttu Uibopuu: E.S.E. (East South East), Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $7 adults, $3 students/seniors, free for members and children under 12. This exhibit features 25 photographs by Estonian artist Terttu Uibopuu that reveal people and places in Estonia, New York, and Rockford that embody a quiet resilience in the face of daily adversity amidst long-term recovery from political occupation, natural disaster, or recession. Information: 815- 968-2787.

SEPT. 19

Dialogue: Georgia O’Keeffe, Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, noon-1 p.m., $5. Join RAM Curator Carrie Johnson and RAM Trustee Emeritus Dick Behr for a conversation about the life and loves of painter Georgia O’Keeffe, including her tumultuous relationship with photographer Alfred Stieglitz. Information: 815-968-2787.

SEPT. 22

Fall for Rockford, presented By River District Association, 100-200 blocks of North Main St., Rockford, 2-8 p.m., free admission. Rediscover Rockford’s best tastes, sights and sounds through downtown’s historic River District. More than a dozen restaurants will sell their signature menu items along with free entertainment on one stage. Information: 815-435-0194.

–Winnebago County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 22–