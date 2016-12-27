Winnebago County Holiday Happenings

ONGOING

75th Anniversary Exhibit – “Rediscover Burpee”, Burpee Museum of Natural History – Woodward Hall, 737 N. Main St., Rockford, through April 16, 2017, $10 adults, $9 children. This new exhibit celebrates the 75-year history of Burpee Museum and is an opportunity for the community to rediscover the treasure trove of artifacts, specimens, and memorabilia in the museum collection alongside newly developed exhibits. Visitors will go back in time to see what makes Burpee Museum a local treasure and unique among the country’s best natural history museums.

THROUGH DEC. 30

Holiday Hoopla!, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., free with museum admission. The lunchroom is transformed into holiday headquarters as we merge hands-on arts and crafts with amazing math and science. Vote for your favorite Christmas cookie, snip a snowflake, create delightful designs, and discover hidden shapes. Included with museum admission. Information: (815) 963-6769

THROUGH DEC. 31

Rockford River Lights, on the banks of the Rock River between State Street and Jefferson Street bridges, Friday and Saturday every 15 minutes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Designed to be viewed from afar as well as up close, residents are invited to walk along the Esplanade on the west bank of the river and the Millennium Fountain and Joe Marino Park path on the east side, between the State and Jefferson Street bridges. This year, the installation features new designs and an interactive feature which allows viewers to activate lights in different zones located in Joe Marino Park. Information: www.rockfordriverlights.com

THROUGH JAN. 8, 2017

All Aglow Holiday Display, Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, daily except Monday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Regular admissions of $6 for residents, $8 non residents, lower for seniors, children and veterans. Celebrate the holidays at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens. Come see sparkling holiday lights and beautiful floral displays inside the warm tropical conservatory. Outdoor grounds are also lit up and decorated for the season. Information: (815) 987-8858.

THROUGH JAN. 15, 2017

A Cottage Christmas, Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens, 411 Kent St., Rockford, $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 children ages 5-17, daily except Mondays, 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Experience the sights and sounds of Christmas Past at the historic Tinker Swiss Cottage, which will remain decorated for the holidays until mid-January. Information: (815) 964-2424.

DEC. 27

Harlem Globetrotters, BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford, 7 p.m., $25-$120. Celebrating 90 iconic years of providing smiles, sportsmanship and service to millions, the Globetrotters are a world wide icon, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills. Information: (815) 968-5222

DEC. 29

2016 Christmas Cantata, Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 406 N. Main St., Rockford, $6 adults, $3 school-age youth, 6:30 p.m. Youth Against Violence Organization combines with the youth of the Fine Dynasty Dance Team, the youth of the Children of Hope Puppet Ministry and the youth department of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church for this present to the community an evening of holiday fun and cheer at the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center. A reception will follow the performance. Information: (815) 909-8641

DEC. 30

The Temptations, Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford, 8 p.m., $46-$61. The current lineup of Terry Weeks, Larry Braggs, Ron Tyson, and Willie Green join Temptations original Otis Williams as the supergroup continues to give concert-goers across the country night after night of uplifting, room-rocking Motown celebrations. Information: (815) 968-0595

DEC. 31

New Year Around the World, Burpee Museum of Natural History, 737 N. Main St., Rockford, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $7 general admission, $4 for museum members. Celebrate the New Year as the museum comes alive with a host of activities to mark the arrival of 2017. View traditional artifacts used in celebrations and discover animals from the far reaches of the world. Learn of New Year’s traditions from Rockford’s Sister Cities plus numerous other local ethnic groups, who will have displays of the geography and culture of their countries and join the hourly countdown welcoming 2017 as the sun travels the globe. Information: (815) 965-3433

Countdown to Fun, Discovery Center Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 12:30-4:30 p.m., free with museum admission. Design a party hat, create a noise maker, and get showered with confetti as we find out where in the world it’s midnight each hour and countdown to fun! Ring in the New Year all afternoon with this energetic blend of math, physics, fun and art. Information: (815) 963-6769

JAN. 1, 2017

New Year’s Day Service – Freedom Baptist Church” A Church Without Walls”, University of Illinois College of Medicine, 1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford, 11:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this free event. The person who brings the most people will receive $100, the person who brings the second most receives $50, and the person who brings the most family members receives a gift certificate. Information: (779) 777-0350

JAN. 2-6

ArtsPlace Winter Intensive, Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center & Rockford Dance Company, 450 N. Main St. and 711 N. Main St., Rockford, 1-4 p.m. daily, $100 tuition (partial scholarships available). The Winter Intensive is modeled after RAAC’s longer summer ArtsPlace Apprenticeship program in which youth work on teams under the guidance of professional artists to create original works. Participants oth will choose a week-long class in Dance, Theater, Photography, Printmaking or Visual Arts. Information: (815) 963-6765 or https://www.facebook.com/RKFDAreaArtsCouncil/